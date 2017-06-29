Pinnick pleads for time for young Nigerian players

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick, has pleaded for more time for the present crop of players of the Super Eagles.

Lately Nigeria’s Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has offered senior national team caps to many young foreign born players.

A relatively young Nigerian team lost two-nil at home to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa for the first time in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Nigeria next play African Champions, Cameroon twice in August in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

But former Super Eagles striker and Feyenoord Rotterdam of Holland star, Mike Obiku, says the team’s loss is a wake up call for Nigeria.

Obiku who is in the country as part of the Feyenoord Football Academy team at the 2017 All Nigeria Secondary School Football championship noted that the problem with the country’s football is at the grassroots.

