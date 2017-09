The dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in Jos, Plateau state has been relaxed.

Governor Simon Lalong approved the relaxation on Sunday.

The governor’s media aide, Samuel Nanle , said it takes effect between 10 pm to 6 am daily, following the improved security in the state, after last week’s incidence.

Governor Lalong said security agencies would continue to patrol flashpoints within the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis, and he asked the people to go about their lawful businesses.

Plateau Governor Lalong relaxes curfew imposed in Jos