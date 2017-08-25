A police sergeant has appeared before a magistrate court in Rivers State, for his role in the escape from custody, a suspect arrested for ritual killing.

Police say Sergeant John Bosco was with the suspect, when he escaped from the Criminal Investigation Department of the police on Saturday.

Ironically, that was the day the suspect was arrested for the murder of an 8-year old girl in Port Harcourt.

Yesterday, some residents of the city were out on the streets, to protest against the police, accusing the force of masterminding the suspect’s escape.

Mobile police officers had to come in to calm the situation.

Police arraign officer over alleged role in Rivers ritual killing