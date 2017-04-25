The Lagos Police Command has arrested eight persons alleged to be involved in a clash that disrupted movement in Idi-Oro, Mushin.

Police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole said more police personnel have been deployed to ensure peace in the area.

He said the suspects, who were arrested in Idi Oro had machetes and axes in their possession.

TVC learnt that a quarrel which occurred among some residents in Alamutu area of Idi-Oro in Mushin on Sunday degenerated on Monday morning, leading to destruction of property.

Police arrest eight people for alleged involvement in Mushin clash