The Nigeria Police authorities have traded words with the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central in the Senate, Isah Misau.

Spokesman for the police Jimoh Moshood dismissed several allegations of corruption

levelled by Misau against the Police under the leadership of Ibrahim Idris.

The Senator drew first blood by alleging the officers have to part with huge sums of money before they are posted on supposedly juicy assignments.

Senator Misau queried the rationale for special promotion approved by the Police Chief.

The police authorities have described Senator Misau as a serving police officer who deserted the force in 2010 and urged him to submit himself for disciplinary action.

Police claim Senator Misau is a deserter, dismiss corruption allegations