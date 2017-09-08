The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the rearrest of fleeing ritual killer suspect, Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike in Barkin Lardi, Plateau State.

The Police had announced N1 million bounty on anybody who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of the escapee.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed said the suspect was nabbed in Jos, Plateau state by men of Special Anti-Robbery squad in the state in the early hours of Friday (today) and is currently under secure arrest.

The apparently unrepentant suspect broke into the home of an unnamed resident and stabbed him in what appears to be a robbery incident.

Dike, who is an undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, was nabbed by a local vigilante group in Eliozu area of Port Harcourt and handed over to the police, for allegedly defiling and killing an 8-year-old girl, Victory Chikamso, escaped from police custody two weeks ago.

The suspect also cut off some of her vital organs for ritual purposes in Eliozu, Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

