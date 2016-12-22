Police rescue kidnapped Delta monach, Ovie of Agbara-Warri Kingdom

The Police in Delta State have rescued the Ovie of Agbara-Warri Kingdom Orhifi Orovwagbarha Ememoh the second that was kidnapped on Wednesday morning by hoodlums on his way to Asaba.

Reports reaching us says the monarch was rescued by a team of local vigilante groups and men of the Delta state Police Command led by its Commissioner, Zanna Ibrahim at about 3:12am on Thursday morning.

We gathered that security agents combed the Ossissa forest along the area where he was waylaid by suspected herdsman, who had allegedly robbed vehicles plying the busy road.

