Participants at the 2017 Security Meeting organised by the Police Community Relations Committee of Egba division have called on stakeholders to come together to support the Police and provide useful information that will lead to crime bursting.

They made this known while highlighting the significance of police partnership with residents on how to tackle crime.

They said the rising cases of kidnappings, cultism and armed robbery in some parts of the country requires synergy between police, local vigilante groups, hunters, community development associations and other trade associations in the state.

On the results of previous collaboration between the PCRC, Police and Associations in the state, they noted the state has been rated as one of the best in crime busting.

Police seek Ogun residents’ support in tackling crime