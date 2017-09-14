A Police sergeant has been killed in clashes between suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and members of the Muslim community in Rivers state.

Reason for the attack on Muslim faithful in Oyibo Local Government Area of the state remains unclear, but eyewitnesses say the assailants made several attempts to burn the central mosque in the area.

Rivers State police commissioner, Zaki Ahmed said the dead officer was part of the team deployed to the area in the wake of the crisis.

He also confirmed that the attack left scores injured.

