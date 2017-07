Entertainment Splash Presenter Olayemi Ogunwole, also known as Honey pot is a year older today. She celebrated her day in a grand style by inviting Nollywood producer and actor Kunle Afolayan and Kate Henshaw to the show.

A beautiful cake was delivered to the award winning presenter of the year on air and she had all the behind camera crews dance to her birthday music.

