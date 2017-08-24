Some residents of Port Harcourt, Rivers State have embarked on a protest over the escape of a suspected ritual killer from police custody.

The suspect who is alleged to have murdered an 8-year old girl last weekend, escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department of the police barely 24 hours after his arrest.

The angry residents, who took to the streets in Eliozu area of Port Harcourt, burning vehicle tyres, accused the State Police Command of masterminding the escape of the suspect in order to sweep the matter under the carpet.

It took the intervention of mobile police officers to restore calm to the area.

