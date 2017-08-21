Residents of Lafenwa-Ayetoro-Itele in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State, have staged a protest under the aegis of Electricity Consumers Mega Forum to reject estimated billing from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

They are calling on the federal and state governments to intervene as they alleged that officials of the IBEDC have been collecting money from them without supplying electricity.

They wondered why they have to pay a company that has refused to give them prepaid meters and have been collecting money from them without proper breakdown and transparency.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Management of the Ayetoro Itele, IBEDC office proved abortive. No one was available for comments.

Power : Ogun residents protest against IBEDC’s estimated billing