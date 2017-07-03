Power tussle: ‘You are too small, apostle Suleman blasts T.B Joshua

Suleman described T.B Joshua as ‘too small’ to watch members of his church mock the General Overseer, Worldwide, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye and the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa without rebuking it.

The Auchi-based preacher was reacting to comments made by one Dr Azuh Mary Ifeoma of the Synagogue church who alleged that she was asked to sow a N5,000 seed to secure a private meeting with Apostle Suleiman and after sowing the seed, his prayers didn’t work.

Dr. Azu, who said this while giving a testimony also mentioned the names of Enoch Adeboye and late Archbishop Benson Idahosa in a disparaging way.

Suleiman said, “I will respond not because of me but because of two people, Papa Idahosa and Adeboye. Prophet T.B. Joshua is too small to stand and allow people ridicule Adeboye and Papa Idahosa and keep quiet. The Synagogue is too small to speak against the Redeemed, the CGM, it’s too small.”