President Muhammadu Buhari may have finally resolved to appoint Justice Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was sworn in by Buhari as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 12, 2016 and there have been concern among Nigerians over the delay in making him the substantive CJN.u

This followed the hesitation from the president to forward his name to the Senate, with one week left before the three-month duration he can hold the post on acting capacity.

The period expires on February 7, 2017.

However, according to Leadership, the presidency held a meeting that had the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice in attendance at 2am last night, to discuss Onnoghen.

“They presented to Onnoghen the dossier the security agencies have on him, showing why they delayed to confirm him.

Presidency set to confirm Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria