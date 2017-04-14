President Buhari restates commitment to secure release of remaning Chibok girls

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the determination of his administration to secure the release of the remaining girls.

It comes as Nigeria marks the third anniversary of the abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls.

In a message to mark the anniversary coming up on Friday, Buhari said that government has reached out to their captors, through local and international intermediaries.

About 276 girls were abducted by the terrorists on April 14, 2014 at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram.

No fewer than 50 of the girls escaped from their captors and 24 were released after negotiation by the government with the aid of International Red Cross and Swedish government.

