President Buhari says pleased with improving economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

President Buhari was briefed on the improving state of the economy, implementation of the 2017 Budget, preparation for the 2018 Budget, revenue strategies and debt management.

Also discussed were monetary policy strategies and their economic impact, among others.

After the two-hour meeting, President Buhari said he was pleased with the progress being made on different fronts.

He said the government was committed to bringing succour to Nigerians.

August 29, 2017 11:04 am 0 Comments
