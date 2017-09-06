The Federal government has reacted to the news of Nigeria’s exit from recession with cautious optimism.

Economic Recovery & Growth Plan launched earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The overall economic plan and direction of the administration has resulted, among others, in sustained restoration of oil production levels, sustained growth in agriculture, mining and the first growth recorded in industry as a whole in the last nine quarters since the last quarter of 2014.

In the meantime, the Senate has also expressed delight at the rebound of the Nigerian economy.

Its spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi released a statement, commending the reported improved performance of the trade, manufacturing, agriculture and oil sectors.

He added that the comeback shows Nigeria could outperform forecasts, with the right policy and legislative interventions, adding that the senate remains committed to seeing that the unemployment rate and high cost of living in the country are brought down.

President Buhari welcomes news of Economic rebound