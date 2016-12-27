President Mahama lauds Adenuga at Ovation Christmas Carol

Outgoing President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama, has commended the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. (GCON), for what he described as his “bold foray into the business landscape of Ghana when only foreigners dominated the telecommunications sector of the country.”

He made the remarks on Monday in Lagos while responding to his induction into the Ovation Hall of Fame. The induction was one of the highlights of the 2016 Ovation Green Carol sponsored by Globacom.

According to him, Adenuga’s investment in the country has imputed values into the sector which was hitherto regarded as the exclusive preserve of foreign investors, “this was why our nation recently conferred Ghana’s highest award of the Companion of the Star of Ghana (CSG) on Adenuga,” he explained.

Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade, was equally inducted into the Ovation Hall of Fame while the family of OJB Jezreel and a youth dance group, Cymbals Dance Crew, were honoured with cash awards. Similarly, a Ghanaian, Mr. Richard McCarthy who was recognised for taking kids off the streets of Ghana by encouraging them to channel their energies to boxing also went home with a cash sum of N500,000.

Artistes who graced the occasion include King Sunny Ade, Flavour, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Niniola and Simi, among others.

