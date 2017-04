Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay has described as unfortunate the statement credited to him by the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bolaji Abdullahi.

Abdullahi had warned Prof. Sagay to stop making inflammatory comments that could be interpreted as an attack on the National Assembly.

The Professor told Newsmen in Lagos, that the spokesman’s statement is out of context.

Prof. Sagay replies APC, says he’s not a politician