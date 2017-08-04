Professional Boxer, Wladimir Klitschko Retires From Boxing

Klitschko confirmed the news with a statement on his website which reads,

“I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium.

“As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports.I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I’m very thankful for this.

“Thanks to everyone who has always supported me. Especially my family, my team and my many fans.”