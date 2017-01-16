‘The prolonged closure of LAUTECH is no big deal, ‘do your worst” – Gov. Ajimobi

A video on social media has shown Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State launching a tirade at

students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, saying the prolonged closure

of their school “was no big deal”.

Students protesting the eight-month closure of the institution marched to the governor’s office last Monday.

The video, published by Sahara Reporters, shows the furious governor telling students to “do their worst” and that he could not be blamed for the school’s shutdown.

“You are here to protest, am I the one who locked your school?” Mr. Ajimobi queried. “Your school being locked for eight months is no big deal. Is your school the first to be locked, if this is how you will come to talk to me, go and do your worst, I dare you.”

Mr. Ajimobi continued as the students grew restless: “Every government lacks funds; even we lack fund; if you want to be troublesome, go ahead, I am ready for you. You are coming here to say that it will be tough this time, tough with me, if someone of my calibre has come here to address you,you should have respect for constituted authority, your school locked for eight months what, did I lock your school.”

In the three minute-video, the governor asked police to bring one of the protesters who responded to some of his statements.

He said, “Bring that boy for me.” Students were however seen in the video resisting the attempt to arrest their colleague. The governor later said he be left alone. The school was closed in June 2016 due to the inability of the Oyo and Osun governments to fulfil there financial obligations to the varsity.

