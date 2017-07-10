RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS AT TWO

SATURDAY, JULY 08, 2017

TONI PAYNE

“i don’t think about competition, i don’t even see it, because no two people can write alike.” Sentiments of Creative Writer, Toni Payne which she shared with radio continental in a heart to heart talk.

The jack of all trades and master of many in the entertainment business,who is separated from her singer husband 9ice, also advised up coming entertainers in this way.

YEMI ALADE

The music titled Johnny by Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter Yemi Alade has just hit over 70 million views on social media and still counting.

The total number of views recorded by the video is about 71 million.

The video which was launched three years ago is said to be the most watched video uploaded by an African woman on social media.

AYE

After several debate of who originally wrote the 2014 chart-topping song,Aye, Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Douglas Jack Agu, aka Runtown, has denied selling the song to Davido.

The song, which was one of the biggest songs of 2014, was sung by Davido,but many industry insiders hinted that Davido bought the song from Runtownto compensate Davido for featuring in Runtown’s first hit, Gallardo.

Runtown in a recent chat with Sunday scoop said he only writes songs for himself and not for sale.

Some Nigerians doubt Runtowns testimony saying that he might be acting under the influence of Davido.

JAYZ

21 times Award Winning Musician, Shawn Corey Carter, known professionally as Jay Z, set social media ablaze earlier in the week, after he openly confessed to committing adultery.

The American singer-songwriter wife, Beyonce who recently had twins had already shed light more than a year ago on jay z’s infidelity in her album, lemonade.

Jayz in his new album 4:44, begged for his wife’s forgiveness, throwing shade at American

R and B singer and actor Eric Benet.

BEYONCE: KIM

This next report says American’s sweetheart and Musician,Beyoncé Knowles that has been collecting gift on the birth of her twin has rejected a particular present given to her.

The new mom was reported to have rejected the goodies sent to her by the reality T.V star, Kim Kardashian.

We hear that Beyonce instead gave the gifts away to hospital staff.

According to reports, Kim sent one of her kim kardashian west, contouring kits, in a gold box worth 150,000 dollars.

JUSTIN BIEBER

Pop musician Justin Bieber widely known by his fans for lateness to events surprised his crowd at a major park in London, the Hyde Park, after showing up at the nick of time for the show.

Unfortunately, the show did not go as planned as all did not seem well with the singer who was constantly sniffing on stage.

The setback did not stop the crowd from humming along with Bieber.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM ENTERTAINMENT NEWS AT TWO SATURDAY, JULY 08, 2017