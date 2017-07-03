RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT 12PM SUNDAY, JULY 02 , 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NIGERIA: PSC

It is time for Nigeria to prove its security expertise as the country has officially assumed the one-month rotational chairmanship of the African union peace and Security Council.

Nigeria’s permanent representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye, took over from the Permanent Representative of Zambia, Susan Sika-Neta, who held the presidency for the month of June.

In Addis Ababa ,Adeoye while speaking with newsmen said under Nigeria’s leadership, the council would focus on the implementation of AU’S master road map of practical steps to silence the guns in Africa by 2020.

TARABA

It has been said that the nigerian government was not doing enough in curbing crisis across the country.

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku who issued the blame stressed that he had complained to the Federal Government over the regrouping of the Boko Haram terrorists in Bali Local Government Area of the State, but noted that an action was yet to be taken by the government.

He therefore believes that the federal government is inactive about the situation.

Ishaku stated this in Jalingo while hosting the Minister of Interior, Abdulaham Danbazau and the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, Joshak Habila at the state government house.

ENGINNERS:AMMUNITION

Nigerian Engineers say they have the requisite skills to produce one of the most sophisticated firearms the world has ever known, the ak47.

They say there must be political will, patronage and the enabling environment from government to allow them come up with such needed firearms, especially in the face of the insurgency.

Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers, Abdulrasheed Baba-Lola, is therefore calling for an opportunity to also bring their skills to bear, especially in the war against terror.

SAMBO: SECURITY AGENCIES

Former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo Has alleged that security agencies were in desperate moves to rope him in for a criminal offence.

He made the allegation over what he described as repeated raids of his Kaduna residence by security agencies.

In a statement, Sambo noted that the house, though unoccupied, was raided for the fourth time in six months last Wednesday.

His spokesman, Umar Sani, who signed the statement, said none of the raids was scheduled and the reasons were not specifically stated.

LAGOS:SANITATION

The Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration is not joking with the hygiene of Lagosians.

The government here has therefore launched the cleaner Lagos initiative, and Lagos State environmental sanitation corps, to help achieve a clean, hygiene and flood free Lagos State.

According to the government, the kick against indiscipline brigade will ensure that environmental laws in the state are strictly adhered to.

The State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was represented by the State’s Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule, said since the inception of his administration, sanitation had been given priority as it was important for maintaining a secure and more prosperous state.

INEC:

The more the merrier!

That appears to be what the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had in mind as it insists, it has the capacity to manage as much Polical parties as possible.

The Commission gave the guarantee following complaints that there were already too many political parties, which might become cumbersome for the electoral body to manage.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has warned that the commission should not be held responsible for the multiplicity of political parties since the law of the nation allows the proliferation.

SYRIA

A suicide bomber has launched an attack, today in the Syrian capital, Damascus, killing at least eight people and leaving 12 injured.

Syrian police stopped two of the vehicles carrying the explosives, but the third driver entered Tahrir square in the east of the city and reportedly blew himself up after being surrounded.

Syrian police are still in search of the three suspected car bombers that were trying to enter the capital.

There are rumors that the attackers had planned to bomb crowded areas in the capital on the first work day after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

CONFED CUP

There are two highly anticipated confederation cup matches slated for later today in Russia.

In the third place, deciding match, European champions, Portugal will be challenging Mexico at 1 pm local time.

tonight at 7, the finals would see world champions, Germany play South American champions, Chile in Russia.

