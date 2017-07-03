RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS AT 6PM

SUNDAY, JULY 02 , 2017

OKUPE: RESIGNATION

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has left his party, the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.Okupe made the announcement on his Facebook page.He said he decided to make public his decision to move from the party because the PDP no longer exists in his ward, as a single unified party, as it was when he joined it.Okupe did not however say if he would join any other party.

GOVERNORS

Southeast Governors and members of the national assembly, both past and present have unanimously frowned at hate speeches flying across the nation.The leaders, who say the trend is threatening the peace of the nation have therefore called for the restructuring of the nation.The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi who is the chairman of the forum asked the federal government to set up a structure to implement the 2014 national conference report.

SERAP:DOGARA

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP has taken a stand against granting amnesty to suspected looters.In an open letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, SERAP says it has in good authority that the lower chamber is pushing to pass an amnesty bill that will grant suspected looters full and complete amnesty. The group has therefore called on Dogara to take all necessary measures to withdraw the proposed law without delay.

ENGINNERS:AMMUNITION

Nigerian Engineers say they have the requisite skills to produce one of the most sophisticated firearms the world has ever known, the ak47.They say there must be political will, patronage and the enabling environment from government to allow them come up with such needed firearms, especially in the face of the insurgency.Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers, Abdulrasheed Baba-Lola, is therefore calling for an opportunity to also bring their skills to bear, especially in the war against terror.

FAYOSE: SEC

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has come hard on the state executive council, as he has directed its immediate dissolution.The latest development was released in a statement by his special assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka.According to the statement, the former commissioners are to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries.It did not however disclose reasons for the sacking of the commissioners.

IKORODU

It seems like the end of the road for suspected members of the cult group, Badoo, which has been terrorizing residents of the Ikorodu community in Lagos.The Lagos State Government announced that it has arrested a hundred of them in a joint operation by men of the Lagos State police command, rapid response squad, Odua people’s congress, as well as local vigilantes.The state government has advised residents of the area to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang.

SYRIA

At least one person has died and six people injured after a huge fire broke out at a camp for Syrian refugees, which houses 102 families in eastern Lebanon.The cause of the blaze is still unknown but there are claims that the fire was caused by a cooking stove.The Lebanese red cross assisted in the evacuation of about 700 refugees from the camp.

CONFED CUP

European champions Portugal have defeated Mexico by two goals to one and claim third spot in this year’s confederation cup.Goals from defender Pepe and midfielder Adrien Silva ensured Portugal’s victory.Mexico did open the scoring after Portuguese defender Neto put the ball through his own net.Tonight is the finals of the competition, where world champions Germany will play chile.kick off, is top of the hour 7, Nigerian time

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT 6PM SUNDAY, JULY ,02 2017