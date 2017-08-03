RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT 7AM WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2,  2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2017

OSINBAJO:CAUTION

Nigerians have been advised to exercise caution in their utterances andrespect one another.

The advice was given by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking at a seminar on national unity and stability at the DSS trainingschool in Abuja, Osinbajo noted that the move will foster nationalunity.

SARAKI

Nigerians have been asked to keep hope alive, with the assurance that thepresent efforts to amend the 1999 constitution will not be in vain.

The president senate, Bukola Saraki, who gave the assurance, said the 8thnational assembly has learnt from the mistakes of previous assemblieswhose efforts amounted to waste of time and resources as the amendmentswere not endorsed by the president.

Saraki added that more consultations were being carried out to get theviews of Nigerians on the process, especially on some controversialissues.

ARMY

The troops of the Nigerian army fighting the Boko Haram terrorists in theNorth-East have been warned to remain steadfast as the war was not yetover.

The Chief of army staff, lieutenant general Tukur Buratai, gave thewarning. While addressing officers and men of the Nigerian army inDamaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Although he commended the soldiers for the successes recorded so far,Buratai also asked them to remain resolute.

the army boss also asked the troops to work in harmony with other securityoperatives.

LAI

The minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed has threatened tosue the performing musician employers association of Nigeria, PMAN.

The minister was responding to the association’s allegations of plagiarismand intellectual property theft.

Mohammed described the allegation as laughable and promised to counter suethe body for defamation of character.

PMAN had alleged that the minister’s creative summit was part of aproposal submitted to the minister by the body.

U.S: RUSSIA

The relationship between the U.S and Russia has yet again suffered anotherblow, as president Donald trump has signed a new law that imposes newsanctions on Russia.

The new sanction follows the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The bill also imposes sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

NEYMAR



Representative of Brazilian striker, Neymar has confirmed that Ligue 1side, PSG will pay the player’s 222 million euros release clause.

Wagner Ribeiro who made the remark said the deal for the Barcelona forwardwould be finalized this week.

We hear that Neymar has already told his Barcelona teammates goodbye

