RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH, 2017

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Osun stateGovernor on the passing of his mother, Satu Aregbesola.

The presidency said the Nigerian leader called the Osun state governor, onthe telephone to extend his sympathy.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity,GarbaShehu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalistsin Abuja.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has held a meeting with members of theChief Edwin Clark-led pan Niger Delta forum at the presidential villa,Abuja.

The meeting is coming just about four days after the forum gave theFederal Government a November 1st ultimatum to implement its 16-pointagenda.

The original inhabitants of the federal capital territory have threatenedto shut-down the country if the government does not pay attention to theircalls for recognition.

The indigenous people in a peaceful protest to the office of the head ofservice of the federation, say they have sacrificed their land to thecountry but were not given a voice in the politics of the nation.

In his response to the group, director of special duties at head ofservice, AdesholaOlushade commended the group for the peaceful nature oftheir protest and assured that their demands will be addressed.

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has urged the police to site twoadditional area commands in the state to check criminal activities.

Ambode made the request while playing host to the inspector general ofpolice, Ibrahim Idris, at the state house in Alausa.

The Governor, who noted that security had been a major issue in the state,demanded that the commands be located at Ikorodu and Badagry.

The Federal capital territory chapter of the opposition People’sDemocratic Party, the PDP has reaffirmed the suspension of its Chairman,YahayaYunusaSulaiman over allegations of gross misconduct.

The party revealed this to news men after its expanded caucus meeting heldin Abuja.

The chapter subsequently appointed the Deputy IibrahimDikko as theActing Chairman.

Former Ministers from past administrations would like to nominate theirown members to contest for the position of the PDP National Chairman andother positions in the national working committee.

Chairman of the forum, Kabiru Turaki said they were also working toreconcile all members of the party to organize a hitch-free non-electiveconvention on august 12th.

In entertainment, American music star, Rihanna is giving bikes to girls inMalawi to help them get an education.

It’s part of a new partnership between the singer’s foundation and aChinese bike-sharing company.The campaign is called 1 kilometer action.

Neymar will officially be unveiled as a PSG player on Saturday.This comes after La Liga accepted the 222 million euro cheque from ParisSaint-Germain.

The Brazilian is on a five-year contract with the Ligue 1.

