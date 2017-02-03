RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS AT DAWN

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DESCRIBES CORRUPTION AS THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY.

ACTING CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA CALLS ON NIGERIANS TO ALLOW

PRESIDENT BUHARI PERFORM HIS CONSTITUTIONAL DUTY OVER APPOINTMENT OF CJN.

SENATE CONDEMNS NON-RECONSTITUTION OF CUSTOMS BOARD BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

FORMER DELTA STATE GOVERNOR, JAMES IBORI ACCUSES LONDON METROPOLITAN POLICE OF CORRUPTION; VOWS TO APPEAL CONVICTION.

HUMAN RIGHTS GROUPS SUPPORT PROTEST BY TUFACE.

CAMEROON BEATS GHANA TWO NIL TO FACE EGYPT IN FINAL OF AFCON IN GABON.

VICE PRESIDENT: CORRUPTION

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has described corruption as one of the fundamental problems of national security.

Osinbajo believes the menace diminishes the federal government’s capacity to adequately equip the Nigerian Military.

The acting President Stated this while delivering a lecture to the participants of National Defence College, course 25 in Abuja.

The Vice President also lamented the process of criminal justice system in Nigeria, saying it has failed and needed to be rejigged.

CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA: NIGERIANS

The acting chief justice of Nigeria, justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen has appealed to nigerians to allow President Buhari a free hand to perform his

constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Onnoghen dissociated himself from those individuals and groups allegedly threatening and giving the president ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties.

A statement by the senior special assistant to the acting CJN on media,

Awassam Bassey said the acting CJN believes that issuing an ultimatum to Mr. President smacks of disrespect for the office of the President.

He appealed for caution on the issue of appointment of chief justice of Nigeria as the time had not expired.

SENATORS: FG: CUSTOMS SERVICE

The Senate has criticized the Autonomy given to the Nigerian Customs Service to operate and take crucial decisions without going through a board, as stipulated by the customs and excise management act, cema.

The angry senators bared their minds at a hearing by the senate committee

on customs and excise, over the alleged dismissal of senior customs

official by the comptroller general, hamid ali and the bypassing of the

minister of finance contrary to the cema act.

They also queried the implementation of fiscal directives for revenue

generation which they believe were not properly being carried out due to

the poor relationship between customs and its supervising ministry,

amongst other issues.

The Comproller General, Hamid Ali had this to say in defense.

However the committee chairman has promised to hold a closed-door meeting with the customs cg and finance minister at a later date to find a way out of the situation.

SENATE: CONTRACT AWARD

The Senate Committee on federal capital territory is investigating some alleged violations in the contract award for buildings and gatehouses of the official residences of Nigeria’s number two, three and four citizens.

Chairman of the Committee, senator Dino Melaye at a briefing said the senate would call for a review of the contracts, for the construction of the official residences of the vice president, senate president and

speaker of the house of representatives awarded by the previous federal capital territory administration.

Melaye however debunked social media reports that the Presiding Officers of the senate and house of representatives collected six hundred million naira for rent, renovation and accommodation.

He insisted that the reports were false.

DOGARA: NIGER DELTA

The Speaker the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has condemned the activities of oil vandals in oil producing communities in the Niger Delta.

Dogara expressed his view while opening an investigative hearing into the activities of the joint military task force and the Nigeria Agip Oil Company, in the region which led to the death of fourteen persons in a fire incident.

The speaker represented by the deputy minority leader, Onyema Chukwuka also frowned at the absence of some officials of NIMASA to explain their failure to visit the scene of the oil spill.

The directorate of petroleum resources also disclosed that two thousand four hundred and eighteen oil spills were recorded at Agip Oil bases between 2010 and 2016.

IBORI:APPEAL

Freed former Delta State Governor, James Ibori says he is appealing against his conviction for corruption by a British Court.

He said the metropolitan police which investigated him was itself mired in corruption.

Ibori was released in December, after four years in a British prison.

Prosecutors say they have documents suggesting police officers involved in the case took bribes.

The former governor has also indicated that he will return to Nigeria within days.

ARMY:BOKO HARAM

The Nigerian army has arrested five suspected high ranking Boko Haram terrorists in its efforts to clear the remnants of the terrorist group the theater commander, operation Lafiya dole, Maj.-General Lucky Irabor, disclosed this in Maiduguri while speaking with newsmen.

Irabor noted that the arrest was made through combined efforts of the army and the civilian JTF.

He revealed that among those arrested was a 56 year old man.

General Irabor also disclosed that a total of 594,000 naira was recovered on the suspects.

He said they were being interrogated.

LAGOS: AMBODE

The Lagos State Government says one of its priorities is to build a future of great opportunities and possibilities through the provision of qualitative education consistent with the demands of the 21st century.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode made the promise while performing the foundation laying ceremony of the new model school in Awori College, Ojo.

Governor Ambode, represented by his deputy, dr. Oluranti Adebule expressed optimism that the sustained efforts of his administration to improve on the quality of teaching and the learning environment would impact positively on the performance of students.

He disclosed that the state government had awarded contracts for the renovation of 174 existing blocks of classrooms and the construction of perimeter fence in various schools to enhance security.

Ambode also said the government had commenced the supply of over 40,000 students’ furniture on a quarterly basis to clear the identified shortfall of 160,000.

ALAKE:BOOK

Former Commissioner of Information and strategy in Lagos State, Dele Alake has called on journalists to rededicate them to investigative journalism as a way of keeping government officials on their toes to ensure good governance and better service delivery to the citizenry.

Alake made the call at the public presentation of two books by a journalist, Jackson Akpasubi at the Nigerian institute of international affairs, Lagos.

He said investigative journalism remains the key to a reporter’s success in the profession.

The Former Commissioner commended Akpasubi for his passion, hard work and commitment to the journalism profession especially by writing practical books for future journalists.

The books presented; “practical guide to public affairs for journalists’’ and the “dictionary of media terms.

The books reviewer and managing director of the niche newspaper, Ikechukwu

Amaechi, said the books were good materials not only for journalists, but also for political scientists, historians and other professionals.

HURIWA:TUFACE

A pro-democracy and non-governmental organization, human rights writers association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has advised the police to allow the Tuface

led protest scheduled for February 6th.

The group said the Nigeria police should not attempt to stop an idea whose time had come.

The human rights group called on the Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni to apprehend the so-called hoodlums planning to hijack the public protests led by Tuface.

A statement by the national coordinator of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko reminded the police that the court of appeal had unambiguously nullified the military era’s public order act where you have to seek police permit before any protest.

2FACE:ACTIVIST

The committee for the protection of peoples mandate says Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia has a right to protest against any issues bothering his mind.

He said the protest was a form of expression of grievance which did not need any approval to be carried out.

Reacting to the comments attracted by the planned protest, the executive director of the group, Nelson Ekujumi noted, that for whatever reasons, the protest was a welcome development in a democratic environment, because it typifies how the political consciousness of the people was widening, especially since a conventional musician was leaving his comfort zone to venture into other areas of social engagement.

The human rights activist however reminded Tuface Idibia and his group to respect the rights of other citizens by being civil and peaceful while exercising their fundamental right to protest.

AFCON FINAL:

Cameroon and Egypt will slug it out in the 2017 final of the Africa cup of Nations holding in Gabon.

Cameroon, four time winners hit Ghana with two second half goals to cruise to the final.

Egypt on the other hand edged out Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties to aim for their eight title.

Ghana will now face Burkina Faso in the third place game.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2017