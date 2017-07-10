RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS AT DAWN

FRIDAY, JULY 07, 2017

NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER; SAYS PRESIDENCY OVER IBRAHIM MAGU’S

CONFIRMATION AS EFCC ACTING CHAIR.

ABUJA FEDERAL HIGH COURT TEMPORARILY RESTRAINS INEC FROM RECALLING

SENATOR REPRESENTING KOGI WEST, DINO MELAYE.

JIGAWA STATE GOVERNMENT DECLARES TODAY, JULY 7TH PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO PRAY

FOR SPEEDY RECOVERY OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI.

MILITARY DENIES RESURGENCE OF HOSTILITY BY TERRORISTS GROUP, BOKO HARAM.

POLICE AND DEMONSTRATORS CLASH AT PROTEST IN HAMBURG, GERMANY.

NIGERIA INTERNATIONAL, CARL IKEME BATTLES ACUTE LEUKAEMIA.

OSINBAJO:MAGU

The last has not been heard of the misunderstanding between the country’sexecutive and the legislature.

The presidency has vowed never to back down on its choice of Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made the assertion in Kaduna whilecommissioning a zonal office of the EFCC.

Osinbajo who was represented by the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai described Magu as a “nightmare for corrupt people”.

COURT: MELAYE

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye should be singing a nice tuneas the Federal High Court, Abuja, has temporarily restrained theIndependent National Electoral ‎Commission, INEC, from recalling him.

In a short ruling, Justice John Tsoho ordered that parties in the suitmaintain status quo, pending the determination of the plaintiff motion onnotice.

Melaye is said to be temporarily free, based on the ruling of the court.

Counsel to Melaye, Mike Ozekhome who is pleased with the verdict has thisto say.

The case has been adjourned to the September 29th.

COURT: ALIYU

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed October fifth to hear anapplication seeking the transfer of the case of Former Niger Governor,Babangida Aliyu to the federal high court in Minna.

The Federal Government charged Aliyu alongside his former Chief of Staff,Umar Nasko with conspiracy to launder over 1 billion naira ecologicalfunds meant for Niger State.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, ben Ikanitold the court that the matter was for commencement of trial and that hehad his first witness in court.

Counsel to Nasko, Mamman Osuman however prayed the court to grant himleave to move an application challenging the jurisdiction of the Abujadivision of the court to hear the matter.

ARMY: ELZAKZAKY

The Ibrahim Elzakzaky-Led Islamic movement of Nigeria is not pleased withthe judgment of the Federal High Court in Kaduna that has thrown out thesuit it filed against the Nigerian Army.

The Shi’ites had challenged the destruction of their properties in Zaria,and killing of their members.

On hearing the ruling, the counsel to the religious group, Festus Okoyesaid they would appeal the case.

JIGAWA

The welfare of Nigeria’s number one citizen, President Muhammadu Buhari,has continued to be of great concern to the citizenry.

No wonder the Jigawa State Government has declared today Friday, July 7th,as public holiday to enable public servants offer special prayers for thequick recovery of the president.

The Public Relations Officer, office of the state’s head of civil service,Isma’il Ibrahim made the announcement in a statement in Dutse.

Ibrahim said the state executive council took the decision at its sittingon July 5th.

AMBODE:BADOO

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode says he does not believe thatmembers of the notorious group ‘Badoo’ are spirits.

Thegovernor has therefore assured Lagosians that his administration woulddo all it could to curtail their activities.

Ambode, who gave the assurance while commissioning a rehabilitated fireservice station in Epe also promised to ensure the safe return of thekidnapped students.

BADOO

The Ogun State Police command has once again begged residentsof the state to trust them for proper investigation and prosecution ofsuspects.

This is coming after a group of angry mob lynched another suspected member of the dreaded Badoo cult group at the Sagamu Local Government area ofOgun State accused of having in possession a severed head of an Infant.

Aggreived mob at Ikorodu axis of Lagos State had over the weekend set ablaze three suspected Badoo gang members.

MILITARY:BOKO HARAM

The Nigerian Military has refuted claims that Boko Haram attack has risenin recent times.

The Head of Military counter-insurgency operations in the North-East MajorGeneral Ibrahim Attahiru, made the clarification.

Attahiru argued that there was no evidence to back the claim.

Major General Attahiru disclosed that between March and July 19,642 BokoHaram captives were rescued by Nigerian troops in battles with insurgentswhich led to the killing of 404 terrorists with 810 others arrested.

GERMANY: G20

Police and protesters have clashed in the German City of Hamburg, wherethe g20 is due to start today.

Organisers had cancelled the march following the violence, but manydemonstrators remained on the streets.

Police says one person appeared to have been seriously hurt and wascarried away covered by a foil blanket.

World leaders including U.S President Donald Trump are in Hamburg fortalks on a wide range of issues.

SPORTS: IKEME

And to this heart wrenching story which says that wolves and Nigeriagoalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with acute Leukaemia.

The 31-year-old Nigeria international returned abnormal blood tests duringpre-season testing, and further tests revealed he is suffering from Leukaemia.

Ikeme will now start an immediate course of chemotherapy as he begins alengthy battle against the disease.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN FRIDAY, JULY 07, 2017