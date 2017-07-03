RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN MONDAY,  JULY 03,   2017 ·

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

Southeast Governors and members of the national assembly, both past and present have unanimously frowned at hate speeches flying across the nation.The leaders, who say the trend is threatening the peace of the nation have therefore called for the restructuring of the nation.The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi who is the chairman of the forum asked the federal government to set up a structure to implement the 2014 national conference report.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, serap has taken a stand against granting amnesty to suspected looters.In an open letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, SERAP says it has in good authority that the lower chamber is pushing to pass an amnesty bill that will grant suspected looters full and complete amnesty. The group has therefore called on Dogara to take all necessary measures to withdraw the proposed law without delay.

We need more prayers for the nation.So says Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, in Sokoto, at a one-day national prayer rally organised by Nigeria prays.He called on Nigerians to eschew all forms of violence, criminal acts and behaviour capable of dividing the country.Gowon, who was the national convener of Nigeria prays, appealed to Nigerians to collectively pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concerned about the delayed clean- up of Ogoniland, traditional leaders have met with the handlers of the clean-up exercise, hydrocarbon pollution remediation project to discuss the issue.At the meeting held in Port Harcourt, the rivers state capital, stakeholders expressed concerns over what they say is the seeming non-existence of the physical activity of the cleanup.Stakeholders at the event called for speedy commencement of the exercise, noting that time is of the essence.

The Nigeria army says the challenges in the country will not deter it from defending the sovereignty of the country.The commander 34 artillery brigade, Obinze, in Imo State, brigadier general, Hamza Ibrahim Bature, gave the assurance during the clean-up exercise in the state capital, as part of activities to mark this year’s army day celebration.According to the Obinze, it is enshrined in the constitution that the army would not only provide security but also defend the country’s sovereignty.

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans has distanced himself from the recent lawsuits filed on his behalf against the police.Speaking in an interview , Evans dismissed the lawsuits as an attempt by some people to put him in more trouble.The suspect noted further that even if he was released by the police, he would not go because those he had kidnapped and collected millions of naira as ransom from would kill him.The federal high court in Lagos had on Friday dismissed the suit filed by the said lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has left his party, the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.Okupe made the announcement on his Facebook page.He said he decided to make public his decision to move from the party because the PDP no longer exists in his ward, as a single unified party, as it was when he joined it.Okupe did not however say if he would join any other party.

The UK government is to end an arrangement that allows other countries to fish in UK waters.The convention allows Irish, Dutch, French, German and Belgian vessels to fish within six and 12 nautical miles of Uk coastline.Environment secretary, Michael Gove said the move would help take back control of fishing access to Uk waters.The European commission said it took note of the decision, but felt the convention had been overtaken by EU law.

World champions Germany have secured a first confederations cup title, after victory against Copa America winners Chile in Sunday’s final in St Petersburg.It is the second time that the two sides have met in this summer’s competition, having shared the spoils in a 1-1 group stage draw.Lars Stindl scored the only goal in the 20th minute from close range after Chile defender Marcelo Diaz gave the ball away on the edge of his own penalty area.

