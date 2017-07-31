RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN MONDAY, JULY 31,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

KADUNA STATE GOVERNMENT ORDERS INVESTIGATION, PROSECUTION OF PERPETRATORS OF VIOLENCE AGAINSTS JOURNALISTS AT A PRESS BRIEFING IN THE STATE.

MEDIA TALKS TOUGH WITH KADUNA STATE GOVERNMENT AND SECURITY AGENCIES OVER ATTACKS ON JOURNALISTS.

CALM RETURNS TO KADUNA STATE AFTER HARRASSMENT OF NEWSMEN BY SUSPECTED THUGS AT STATE NUJ CENTRE.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT INAUGURATES AIRLIFTING OF NIGERIANS TO SAUDI ARABIA FOR 2017 HAJJ.

500 APC MEMBERS DUMP PARTY FOR OPPOSITION PDP IN DELTA STATE.

SPANISH LA LIGA TO FILE PSG COMPLAINT OVER BARCA STRIKER, NEYMAR.

ELRUFAI: THUGS

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has directed security agenciesto investigate and take necessary action against the hoodlums who attackednewsmen at the NUJ pressCentre in the state yesterday.

Elrufai also authorize security agencies to beef up security at the NUJsecretariat to protect journalists carrying out their legal obligation.

The governor, who expressed sympathy with the NUJ and the persons thatwere attacked in a message to the Kaduna State council of the NUJ, saidnobody will be allowed to stifle freedom of expression.

MEDIA: KADUNA

The media is breathing fire over harassment of journalists by suspected hoodlums during a press briefing by some APC members of the national assembly at the NUJ press Centre in Kaduna State yesterday.

In a statement by its National Secretary, WalinShada-Alfiya, thejournalists declared Kaduna as the deadliest state for journalist tooperate in Nigeria.

They also appealed to the police and other agents of the state toprioritize issues of security and safety of journalists throughout thecountry as critical components of their programs.

KADUNA: SANI: HUNKUYI

According to reports trouble started after the Akida faction of the APC inKaduna state described the local government delegate’s process as a fraud.

The faction, made up of Senators Suleiman Hunkuyi, ShehuSaniand otherparty faithful, described it as a truncated process.

It says what was supposed to be a democratic process was hijacked by theEl-rufai faction.

TESEM: KADUNA:

Our correspondent tracking the developments there, TesemAkendereports that some journalists who suffered injuries in the commotion arebeing attended to in hospital.

Akende however noted that calm has since returned to Kaduna State.

OSINBAJO: HAJJ

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated the airlifting ofNigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 hajj.

The inauguration took place at the NnamdiAzikiwe international airport,Abuja.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the minister of the Federal CapitalTerritory Mallam MuhammedBello, commended the national hajj commission and aviation agencies for the arrangement being put in place.

The acting president noted that the inaugural flight was the beginning ofthe hard work to be done by the officials at the holy land in guiding thePilgrims to perform the hajj.

OSINBAJO: NNPCAMBUSH

Nigeria’s number two citizen, Yemi Osinbajo hasadded his voice in condemning the ambush and abduction of soldiers, in theLake Chad basin frontier exploration.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicityLaolu Akande, the acting president commended the military for the progressalready recorded with the rescue of some of the abducted persons.

Osinbajo called on the security agents to continue the search and rescuemissions to locate and ensure the freedom of all remaining abductedpersons as soon as possible.

ONDO: PDP

The leadership of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP hasrecommended appropriate sanction for erring members of the party.

South west chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso who made the suggestionasserted that members who contributed to the failure of the party

Particularly in the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections bedisciplined.

Olafeso however emphasized the need for the PDP to embark on genuinereconciliation to bring back aggrieved members.

DELTA: APC DEFECTION

The wind of defection has swept through the governing all progressivescongress in delta state.

Reports say a total of 500 members of the party in Ughelli south councilarea of the big heart of the nation dumped the APC for the opposition PDP

Over leadership crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

The defecting members led by a former house of assembly aspirant of theparty, Olorogun Samson Okomitie, who spoke during the defection noted thatwith the unresolved leadership tussle in the state chapter, there was nohope for the party in the 2019 general election.

US: NORTH KOREA

The U.S says it has carried out a successful test of its controversialanti-missile system and has flown b-1 bombers over the Korean peninsula.

The exercises are a direct response to recent North Korean missile tests.

Despite fierce objections from china, the us military has begun installingthe terminal high altitude area defense system in south Korea with the aimof shooting down any north Korean missiles fired at the south.

NEYMAR

Spain’s football league Chief Javier Tebas says he will file a complaintwith UEFA against Paris saint-Germaine for financial fair play breaches

Over their pursuit of brazilian superstar neymar.

PSG are rumored to be weighing up a 200 million euro bid for theBarcelona forward.

If PSG bid and pay the fee to PriseNeymarfrom the Catalan capital, theywould struggle to meet UEFA’S financial fair play conditions.

