RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SETS UP SECURITY COMMITTEE ON THE ABUJA-KADUNA ROAD OVER THE PROPOSED CLOSURE OF THE ABUJA AIRPORT.

NIGERIAN ARMY ARRESTS THREE CHADIANS IN BORNO OVER ALLEGED INVOLVEMENT WITH BOKO HARAM TERRORISTS.

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HEALTH DENIES ANY INVENTION TO CURE HIV/AIDS.

LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND SAYS NO APPROVAL FOR PROTEST LED BY TUFACE.

U.S. THREATENS IRAN OVER TEST OF BALLISTIC MISSILES. SECOND SEMI FINAL AT AFCON HOLDS TONIGHT IN GABON.

ABUJA AIRPORT: CLOSURE

The Federal Government has inaugurated a committee to oversee the security of lives and cargo during the six week closure of the Abuja international airport.

The committee is made up of fourteen military, paramilitary agencies and the police force.

They are to ensure the safety of air passengers along the Abuja Kaduna road, in the airport and the FCT.

The aviation minister, Hadi Sirika disclosed the development.

The committee chairman, alkali baba wants measures to be put in place to facilitate smooth operations.

ARMY

The Nigerian Army has said the clearance operation of the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast region is yielding positive results.

Theatre commander of the operation, operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor stated this at the army’s weekly briefing in Maiduguri.

Irabor said despite the regrettable occurrence at the Rann community on January 7th, the troops have continued to succeed in its operational engagements.

He also said a response team involving the troops of operation Lafiya Dole, United Nations office of the co-ordination of humanitarian affairs, the ICRC, MSF and Borno State government has been initiated.

Genral Lucky Irabor also said a surgical Centre has been established to help stabilize the injured victims from the accidental bombing at idp camp, rann.

ARMY: ARREST

the Nigerian Army says three Chadians arrested in Borno State on suspicion of being Boko Haram terrorists were undergoing interrogation.

The theater commander, operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Lucky Irabor,

disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

General Irabor said that the suspects were arrested at a check point in Damasak on January 26th.

He also disclosed that soldiers intercepted seven females from Niger republic travelling from Kano to Yola.

The commander revealed that four of the women had no means of identification and they will be handed over the immigration service after interrogation.

COURT: NDUME

A Maitama Federal High Court, Abuja, has again adjourned the trial of Senator Mohammed Ndume, till March 27th.

Justice Gabriel Kolawale adjourned the matter at the instance of the prosecution.

The judge, however, said that hearing in the application would no longer be adjourned as “this would be the second time the application was being adjourned.”

Ndume was arraigned in 2011 on a four-count charge bordering on allegedly sponsoring the violent Boko haram sect.

The offence contravenes sections of the Nigerian constitution of the terrorism prevention act.

MINISTER

The Federal Government says it is not aware of a cure for Hiv/Aids.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole made the remark through the director media & public relations at the ministry of health, Boade Akinola.

The minister’s remarks follow speculations that a cure for the virus had been discovered by a professor of virology at the Michael Okpara Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State.

The minister disclosed that the Nigerian institute of medical research and the college of medicine university of Ibadan have been mandated to verify the claims.

ENTERTAINMENT: LAGOS: POLICE:

The Lagos State police command says it will not allow the planned anti-government protest, led by music star, 2 face Idibia to take place.

The popular musician had announced a protest over the current economic recession for Monday, February 6th.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni stated this while speaking to newsmen.

Owoseni said security reports have indicated that some hoodlums were planning to hijack the peaceful protest.

He also expressed concerns over the ability of the multi- award winning artist to control and manage the protest.

ENTERTAINMENT: 2FACE: ACTIVIST

Activist and executive director, of the committee for protection of people’s mandate, Nelson Ekujumi says Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia had a right to protest against any issues bothering his

mind.

He said the protest was a form of expression of grievance which did not need any approval to be carried out.

Reacting to the comments attracted by the planned protest, Ekujumi noted that for whatever reasons, the protest was a welcome development in a democratic environment because it typifies how the political consciousness of the people was widening especially since a conventional musician was

leaving his comfort zone to venture into other areas of social engagement.

The human rights activist however reminded Tuface Idibia and his group to respect the rights of other citizens by being civil and peaceful while exercising their fundamental right to protest.

LAGOS: AMBODE

The Lagos State government has awarded contracts for the construction of eight new blocks of classrooms, renovation of 174 existing blocks of classrooms and the construction of perimeter fence in various schools to enhance security.

Governor Ambode who disclosed this while performing the foundation laying ceremony of the new model school in Awori college, Ojo, said the government had also commenced the supply of over 40,000 students’ furniture’s on a quarterly basis to clear the identified shortfall of 160,000.

The Governor Ambode, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Oluranti Adebule expressed optimism that the sustained efforts of his administration to improve on the quality of teaching and learning

environment would impact positively on the performance of students.

He assured students in the state that his administration was committed to building a future of great opportunities, possibilities and prosperity through the provision of qualitative education consistent with the demands of the 21stcentury.

UNITED STATES: IRAN

United States has threatened to strike Iran unless Teheran stops testing ballistic missiles.

Washington has also warned Iran to stop supporting Houthi Rebels in Yemen.

President Trump’s National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn in a press conference at the white house denounced Iran for carrying out missile tests.

He accused iran of threatening u.s. allies and spreading instability throughout the middle east.

Flynn said they were officially putting iran on notice.

UNITED KINGDOM

The United Kingdom has published an official policy document stating its plans for Brexit.

The document lays out the government’s 12 “principles” including migration control.

Brexit Secretary, David Davis said the UK’S “best days are still to come”, outside the EU.

Opposing side, the Labour party has argued that the document “said nothing” and had been produced too late for “meaningful” scrutiny.

The publication comes after pressure from MPS across the House of Commons.

It sets out the themes of the government’s goals for its negotiations with the EU, as announced by Prime Minister Theresa may last month.

ENTERTAINMENT: FRAUD

A film maker, Seun Egbegbe, has been detained at area H, Ogudu, for allegedly defrauding some Bureau de change operators of 60,000 dollars.

The Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer Sp Dolapo Badmos, confirmed this to journalist in Lagos.

The PPRO disclosed that investigations were ongoing as the film maker is also being interrogated.

Egbegbe was expected to appear before an Ikeja magistrate’s court in six days, over alleged stealing of nine iPhone at the computer village on November 22nd, last year.

SPORTS: AFCON

The Second Semi-final game of the 2017 African Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon will take place later today.

Four-time champions, Ghana would slug it out with Cameroon, which is also a four-time winner of the tournament.

The game is scheduled at 8pm Nigerian time.

Egypt has qualified for their twelfth final of the African cup of nations.

The pharaohs beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 after regulation and extra time.

They will meet the winner of the second semifinal game between Ghana and Cameroon.

GHANA

Ghanian skipper, Asamoah Gyan believes the black stars have what it takes to defeat the indomitable lions of Cameroon in the semifinals of the African Nations Cup.

Gyan also said he expects a fierce challenge from the Cameroonians.

The four time African champions are aiming to have a rematch with the pharaohs of Egypt in the finals of the African showpiece.

FOOTBALL: FRANK LAMPAR

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has retired from active football.

Lampard announced his retirement today on social media.

His retirement brings to an end his 21-year professional career in football.

The 38-year-old, who spent last year with New York City in major league soccer in the US.

