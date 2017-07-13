RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN THURSDAY, JULY 13,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

RE-INSTATED NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF OPPOSITION PDP TAKES POSITION ATPARTY’S SECRETARIAT WUSE, ABUJA.

APC SAYS MAKARFI’S VICTORY NOT A THREAT TO THE PARTY.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPROVES DISBURSEMENT OF 1.6 BILLION NAIRA TO CHECKFLOODING IN 16 STATES.

EKITI STATE GOVERNOR, AYO FAYOSE DARES PRESIDENCY TO RELEASE VIDEO OFPRESIDENT BUHARI’S MEETING WITH OSINBAJO.

DEFENDING CHAMPION, ANDY MURRAY KNOCKED OUT OF WIMBLEDON’SQUARTER FINALS.

PDP: SECRETARIAT

The re-instated National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP Ahmed Makarfi, has already taken his position at the party’s secretariat, Wuse district Abuja.

Makarfi who was accompanied to the secretariat by elated members of theparty met briefly with top public office holders and former officials ofthe party, including deputy senate president Ike Ekweremadu.

Former ministers of the Goodluck Jonathan administration also held agathering where they commended the judiciary for saving Nigeria’s Democracy.

MAKARFI: APC

The Governing all Progressives Congress says it is not threatened by Markafi’s victory. The National publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, stated this on behalf of the party in Abuja.

Abdullahi asserted that it does not matter who heads the PDP, said the APC was actually comfortable with having a virile opposition.

EKWEREMADU: MARKAFI

Meanwhile, the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has expressedconfidence in the re-instatement of Ahmed Markafi as the PDP nationalchairman, saying it will settle the dust in the party.

Ekweremadu said he was delighted at the apex court’s decision. The deputy senate president advised the party leaders to reunite allmembers of the party in preparation for the 2019 general election.

JONATHAN: MAKARFI

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan is not left out in celebrating the Supreme Court’s verdict that affirmed Ahmed Makarfi as the PDP’S nationalchairman.

Jonathan described the decision as a successful resolution of theleadership crisis that rocked the party. The former President took to twitter to express his gladness over theresolution.

OSIBANJO: FLOOD

The Federal Government has come to the aid of flood affected States in the Country as it has released 1.6 billion naira as intervention funds for 16 States ravaged by the menace.

The money will be taken from the ecological funds and released directly tothe national emergency management agency. The special adviser on media and publicity to the president Femi Adeshinadisclosed this after the federal executive council meeting in Abuja.

The States include; Akwaibom, Kebbi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Plateau, Edo,

Bayelsa, Kwara among others.

MINISTER: FLOOD

Meanwhile, Nigerians are advised to take proactive measures as thirty States and over a hundred local government areas have been ranked as highflood risk areas.

It has been predicted that these areas could experience flooding as therainy season progresses. Minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu disclosed this at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja.

Adamu warned against inappropriate dumping of waste as well as erectingresidential structures on the flood plains, saying they increase theprobability of flooding.

OSINBAJO: BUHARI

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo has brought back soothing report on the wellbeing of presidentMuhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo who had just returned from the U.K. where he paid a visit to thepresident said there was rapid improvement on his health. He gave the assurance that president Buhari would soon be back in thecountry.

According to Osinbajo the visit was to check on president Buhari’s generalwelfare and brief him on the developments in the country.

FAYOSE: BUHARI

Meanwhile, the man at the helm of affairs in Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose says he cannot be fooled into believing that president Muhammadu Buhari was getting better and may soon resume office.

Fayose stated this at a press briefing in Abuja. The Ekiti state governor challenged the presidency to release pictures and videos of the meeting between Osinbajo and president Buhari on Tuesdaynight in London to prove that the president was in good health.

TENNIS: WINBLEDON

Defending champion Andy Murray has been knocked out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals by Sam Querrey on Centre Court.

Querrey, won 3-6 6-4 6-7 4-7 6-1 6-1 to become the first American man toreach a grand slam semi-final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009.

Murray led by a set and a break but the Briton lost 12 of the last 14games as he appeared to suffer an injury during the contest.

An injury to Novak Djokovic means Murray will remain as world number one.

