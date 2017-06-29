RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN THURSDAY, JUNE 29,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT SHIFTS FOCUS FROM CRUDE TO GAS.

SUPREME COURT BLAMES COUNTRY’S WOES ON REBELLIOUS POLITICIANS.

ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CRIMES COMMISSION, EFCC RAIDS KADUNA RESIDENCE OF FORMER VEEPEE NAMADI SAMBO OVER ALLEGED ARM DEAL SCAM.

FORMER TARABA STATE GOVERNOR DANBABA SUNTAI IS NO MORE.

VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES MANHUNT FOR SUSPECTED ATTACKER OF

COUNTRY’S SUPREME COURT.

CONFEDERATION CUP SEMI FINAL BETWEEN PORTUGAL AND CHILE ENDS IN A 3-0 PENALTY WIN BY CHILE.

KACHIKWU: GAS

Nigeria has revamped its petroleum policies to focus on gas which now holds the key to the country’s future financial stability.

Minister of Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu dropped this hint at an oil and gas workers summit in Abuja.

Kachikwu said since the country’s crude oil reserves will decline in the next twenty five to thirty years, it was imperative to shift focused to gas for driving economic growth in the country.

NIGERIA: YAM EXPORTATION

Looking to other avenues to boost revenue in the country, Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbe said the federal government was also considering importation of yams.

Ogbe disclosed this to newsmen after the federal executive council meeting in Abuja.

The agriculture minister noted that the government was confident that it could make good profits from exportation of yams, as the largest producer of yams in the world.

SUPREME COURT: POLITICIANS

The Supreme Court says politicians in the country are responsible for the unsettled political climate in the country.

It said their unwillingness to play by the rules and abide by the dictate of the law account for why the nation’s polity is riddled with crises.

This forms part of the substance of two judgments delivered by a five-man panel of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

EFCC: SAMBO

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had an unfinished business with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

Reports say the anti-graft agency yesterday stormed the Kaduna home of the former Veepee.

And we hear that the raid is connected with Sambo’s alleged involvement in armed deal scam under Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Recall that the anti-graft agency had last year raided Sambo’s office and seized 50,000 dollars found in his safe.

AFDB

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Africa should be happy with this development, as the African Development Bank has called on financial credit providers to increase lending to them, to the tune of 135 billion dollars.

President of AFDB, Akinwunmi Adesina in a statement noted that increasing affordable loans would promote the growth of MSMES on the continent.

Adesina added that the bank was also collaborating with the European investment bank and the European commission to help create and grow 1,500 innovative businesses, while creating 25, 000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs.

BUHARI: YOUTH

Hard work is the way to go!

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari while speaking at an event for the youth in Abuja.

Mrs. Buhari charged the youth to imbibe the culture of hard work and dedication to service, while also calling on them to stay focused and avoid anything capable of creating hate and disunity among Nigerians.

TARABA: SUNTAI

A Former Governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Suntai, has passed on.

Reports say the Former Governor died in the United States of America.

Suntai had remained unconscious since his helicopter crashed on October 25th, 2012, in Adamawa State.

A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello, confirmed the death of Danbaba Suntai while speaking with newsman in Abuja.

VENUZUELLA

The Venezuelan military is hunting for a police officer suspected of carrying out a helicopter attack on the country’s Supreme Court.

Oscar Pérez posted Instagram videos admitting the attack and calling on Venezuelans to rise up against the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

The officer’s home had been searched as the president put the entire military on alert, citing terrorist attack.

PORTUGAL:CHILE

It was a tough battle between Portugal and Chile last night in the ongoing confederations cup in Russia.

No side scored in the 90 minutes of the game as well as the extra 30 minutes.

However Chile won 3-0 on penalties.

Chile will take on the winner of today’s semi-final between Germany and Mexico on Sunday.

