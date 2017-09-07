RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

MINISTER OF BUDGET AND NATIONAL PLANNING URGES NIGERIANS TO FOCUS ON GROWING THE ECONOMY RAPIDLY.

APC APPLAUDS NIGERIA’S SUPPOSED EXIT FROM RECESSION; SAYS THE DEVELOPMENT IS A PROMISE KEPT.

POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION CONFIRMS ISAH MISAU’S RETIREMENT LETTER AS AUTHENTIC.

EFCC DENIES INVESTIGATING CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA; DESCRIBES REPORT AS

NON TEACHING STAFF UNIONS OF PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES TO EMBARK ON INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION.

MANCITY VOWS TO CHALLENGE LA LIGA PRESIDENT JAVIER TEBAS IN COURT OVER ACCUSATION OF FINANCIAL DOPING AGAINST THE CLUB.

UDOMA:RECESSION

The minister of budget and national planning, Udoma Udo Udoma has calledon Nigerians to work towards growing the country’s economy in a rapidmanner.

Udoma explained that only when there was improvement in economicperformance of the country that the objective of the economic recovery andgrowth plan can be achieved.

The minister gave the advise in a statement by his media aide, AkpandemJames, while reacting to the national bureau of statistics’ announcementon recession.

ATIKU:RECESSION

Until every Nigerian can afford three square meals daily withlittle effort, it is not yet time for celebration.

So says former vice president Atiku Abubakar in a series of tweets on histwitter handle.

Abubakar was also reacting to the report by the national bureau ofstatistics that the country was out of recession.

The former vice president however urged Nigerians not to relent in theireffort at expanding the nation’s economy.

APC:RECESSION

However, the governing all progressives congress APC believes thecountry’s exit from recession is a promise fulfilled.

The party recalled that during the 2015 elections, the APC had promised tocurb corruption, restore the economy and ensure security of the nation in2017.

TheAPC made this known through its national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement released on Wednesday.

POLICE:MISAU

The police service commission says the retirement letter of the chairmansenate committee on navy, Isah Misau, is authentic.

The head of press and public relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani inAbuja, made the confirmation.

Ani explained that Misau’s retirement followed due process and was basedon a recommendation from the force headquarters.

Recall that the Nigeria police force had declared Misau a deserteraccusing him of forging his retirement letter.

EFCC:CJN

The economic and financial crimes commission EFCC says it is notinvestigating the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The anti-graft agency made the clarification in a statement through itshead of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

Uwujaren said linking the source of the report to the agency was mischievous.

A report had emerged earlier on Wednesday that the EFCC was investigatinga list of high profile persons, including the cjn and former minister offinance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

NGIGE:NARD

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has come for membersof the national association of resident doctors for embarking on anindefinite strike.

The minister said by embarking on the strike action, the resident doctorshave breached the constitution.

He urged nard to call off their strike action immediately.

Ngige who gave the directive at a mediation meeting at the federalsecretariat Abuja expressed the hope that the current strike would be theshortest.

SSANU/NASU

The country’s education sector seems to have been plunged deeper into moretrouble as all the major non-teaching staff unions of Nigerian publicuniversities have resolved to embark on an indefinite strike fromSeptember 11th.

The resolution was adopted after a press conference by the union’syesterday in Abuja.

Chairman of the joint action committee who is also the SSANU president,Samson Ugwoke, noted that the nationwide industrial action would be totaland comprehensive.

KENYA

A Kenyan School Girl suspected to have started the fire at a Nairobi dormitory in which nine students died will be held in custody for sevendays.

A magistrate in the capital, Nairobi, gave the ruling.

The prosecution had asked for 10 days for the police to finishinvestigations.

No charges have been mentioned yet.

CARIBBEAN

Hurricane Irma has caused considerable damage on French island territoriesin the Caribbean.

French president, Emmanuel Macron says casualties are expected.

French interior minister Gérard Collomb had said Irma had caused majorfloors, and destroyed buildings, including four of the “most solid”buildings on saint martin.

MANCITY

Manchester city’s owners say they are considering legal action after laliga president Javier Tebas accused them of “financial doping”.

Tebas, who is heading Spain’s top flight, had alleged that city andFrench Club Paris st-Germain had spent money from outside football.

He proposed that action should be taken to stop it.

City’s summer outlay of 215 million pounds was the most by any club in atransfer window.

