RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017

ENYIMBA

Enyimba’s International Goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has decried the intimidation and violence at some venues in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

He said more has to be done to stop the growing violence in the league.

He therefore called on the organizers to work on stopping violence for the league to improve much more.

ARGENTINA: FOOTBALL

Argentina’s Football Association has fired the coach of the national side, Edgardo Bauza.

The world number two-ranked football nation is at the risk of qualifying for the world cup in Russia for the first time since 1970.

Star striker Lionel Messi is to miss the country’s three remaining qualifying matches due to suspension.

The new president of Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia said it had reached a verbal agreement with Bauza.

They are yet to announce a replacement.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The quarter-final round of the European champions league kicks off this evening in two centers in Europe.

German giants, Borussia Bortmund, would host French outfit, Monaco, at

the signal Iduna park, in Germany.

Italian league leaders, Juventus, would welcome Barcelona at the Juventus

stadium .

The games are scheduled at 7.45pm Nigerian time.

The second quarter-final games of the competition continues tomorrow.

BALE

Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale says Bayern Munich coach; Carlo

Ancelotti has made Bayern Munich a tough champion’s league opponent.

Bale said this ahead of the quarter-final first leg between the two sides at the Allianz arena on Wednesday.

Ancelotti coached bale and his real Madrid teammates to real’s 10th

Champions league triumph against city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Bale feels his ex boss has made the team harder to beat as they are deadly

going forward.

EPL

Crystal Palace last night produced a stunning three nil win over arsenal at the Selhurst Park.

Townsend pounced the ball from six yards to give palace the lead on 17th

minute.

Cabaye curled in the second from 18 yards, while Milivojevic consolidated

the victory from the spot on 68th minute.

Crystal palace now takes six points off the bottom three.

WENGER

Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger insists he still holds the support of his players after their 3¬-0 loss to struggling crystal palace

on Monday.

Wenger’s side suffered their heaviest league defeat of a season as goals

from Andros Townsend, Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic blew away the

gunners.

The manager says his players still want to play for him and end the season

on high note.

SPORT

The United States, Mexico and Canada have announced a joint bid to stage the 2026 world cup.

The countries are aiming to become the first three- co-hosts in the history of FIFA’s showpiece tournament.

The bid was announced at a press conference in New York.

Announcing the bid, U.S. chief Gulati said three-quarters of the tournament’s matches would be staged in the united states, with Canada and

Mexico hosting 10 games each.

Gulati also played down the possibility that the politics of U.S. president Donald Trump could not stop the plan.

RUSSIA: ATHLETICS

Seven Russians have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes.

The Russian national federation remains suspended.

The IAAF doping review board has unanimously accepted the applications.

Their participation as neutral athletes in international competition is still subject to formalities for eligibility under IAAF rules being

Completed and subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting

organizers.

In total this year; 10 applications have been approved and 17 declined.

TENNIS: WOMEN

British number one, johanna konta will play in the first women’s tie break

tens event next month.

The world number seven will feature alongside seven other players,

including Maria sharapova.

The winner of the inaugural women’s tournament will receive one hundred and sixty one pounds, with an additional eighty thousand, five hundred and

forty seven pounds donated to a charity working to combat domestic

violence.

the men’s tournament, which features u.s open champion, Stan Wawrinka and

world number seven Kei Nishikori, runs alongside the women’s event.

MURRAY

World number one, Andy Murray has returned to the court for the first time in over a month.

He announced his arrival when he played a charity exhibition match against roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 29-year-old Briton has not played since his surprise second-round defeat at the Bnp Paribas open in early march because of an elbow injury.

Murray is set for a competitive return at next week’s Monte Carlo masters.

GYMNASTICS

Great Britain has named an all-changed men’s team for the European gymnastics championships in Romania.

None of the Rio Olympians including medalists max Whitlock, Louis smith and Nile Wilson are included.

Instead, 2012 Olympic medalist, Sam Oldham returns, while first-year senior Joe Fraser makes his international debut, as well as Dom Cunningham.

Men’s head coach Eddie van Hoof said the competition gives the unknown a

chance to become known.

The event in Cluj-Napoca runs from April 19th -23rd and is the first international competition for the great Britain team since their best ever Olympic haul of seven medals in Rio.

CYCLING

British cycling has started work on the development of a code of conduct as part of its response to an independent review into the culture of the organization.

The investigation began following accusations of bullying and sexism towards top-level cyclists.

The head of British Cycling, Jonathan browning, said checks were being added to protect against behaviours that are inappropriate to individual riders.

Browning added that the combination of new leadership team and structure, and the introduction of professional processes will ensure that they deliver on their promises.

SKATING

Three-time figure skating world champion, Mao Asada has retired.

She cited a lack of motivation as a reason for the decision.

The announcement came amid many losses from the Japanese team, ending in a 12th-place finish in the country’s national championships in December.

Asada said that she had not been able to achieve the techniques or results

she had hoped for since returning to competition after a break following

the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

In Sochi in 2014, she came in sixth, after a fall during her short programme, but won her third world championship title a month later.

AUSTRAILER RULES FOOTBALL’S

Aboriginal players from Australian Rules football’s, afl, have written an open letter to the sport’s fans calling for an end to racial abuse.

It comes after port Adelaide superstars, paddy Ryder and Adelaide crows player Eddie Betts were racially abused during a match at Adelaide oval on

Saturday.

In the letter, the afl players’ indigenous advisory board said it had “had enough”.

It said that the words and the impact the insults have on the players, their family, their children and their community was profound.

