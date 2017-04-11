RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN TUESDAY, APRIL 11, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ATTRIBUTES OUTBREAK OF MENINGITIS TO CLIMATE CHANGE;MOVES TO ENSURE ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY.

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT PLANS TO STEM TIDE OF SUICIDES IN THE STATE.

AIRLINE OPERATORS BEGIN SALE OF TICKETS, AHEAD OF RE-OPENING OF NNAMDIAZIKIWE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT.

BRING BACK OUR GIRLS CAMPAIGN GROUP CALLS FOR REGISTER OF ALL MISSINGCHIBOK SCHOOL GIRLS.

NIGERIA MILITARY CLEARS OVER 500 BOKO HARAM SUSPECTS.

CRYSTAL PALACE SPANK ARSENAL 3-NIL IN ENGLISH PREMIERLEAGUE GAME.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The National Assembly has attributed the outbreak of meningitis across thecountry to the rising change in climatic conditions within Nigeria.

To this end, the lawmakers are now working out new legislation to tackleclimate change, gas flaring and work out access to clean energy.

The Nigeria office of the global legislator’s organization made up ofserving senators and house of representatives members disclosed thisduring a visit to Senate President, BukolaSaraki in his office.

Saraki promised to accelerate consideration of the bills on environmentalsustainability.

The senate president and the president of the organization, Bukar Ibrahimnow speak on the plan.

LAGOS: HEALTH

The Lagos State Government has expressed concern on the growing incidenceof suicide attempts in the state.

And as such, the Ambode-Led Government has promised to educate members ofthe public on suicide and common causes.

This is with a view to stemming the spate of suicides and suicidalattempts recorded in the state in the past few weeks.

The state commissioner for health, dr. Jideidris, made this known at apress briefing on mental health.

Idris stressed the need for coordination and collaboration amongst varioussectors of the society including health, education, labor, justice, law,politics and the media.

He explained that people suffering from depression need support to becourageous, come out to talk about it and shun the fear of stigmatizationand discrimination.



JAF: LUTH

The Joint Action front is calling on the federal government to provideadequate funding and healthcare facilities to The Lagos Universityteaching hospital and other public health care centers across the country.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the secretary of the group, AbiodunAremucalled for the construction of more health care facilities and insisted onthe cancellation of 50,000 naira deposit on patients at emergency units atLUTH.

Also , a member of the civil society group, Akinkunmi Olawoyin insistedon the reinstatement of two medical workers who were allegedly sackedfor voicing their displeasure over the poor state of the LagosUniversity Teaching Hospital.

AIRLINE TICKETS

Domestic And International Airlines have begun sales of airline tickets toAbuja as they prepare to resume flight operations to the federal capitalterritory next week.

The nnamdiazikwe international airport is expected to resume operationson the 19th of this month.

This information was revealed by the minister of state for aviation HadiSirikaand minister of information, Lai Mohammed.

The ministers expressed optimism that the ongoing work at the runway willbe completed as promised by the contractor.

RPPPRA

The Petroleum Products Pricing regulatory agency has denied plans toincrease the price of petrol.

The acting executive secretary of the agency, Victor Shidok, stated thisat a joint news briefing with the executive secretary of the petroleumequalization fund, Ahmed Bobboi.

Represented by the agency’s general manager operations, SupoAgbaje,Shidok insisted that the increase of one naira in bridging costs from 6.20naira to 7.20 naira for petroleum marketers would have no effect on theprice of petrol.

He explained that due to fluctuating forex rates, a ministerial committeecomprising industry stakeholders was set up to review PMS pricing templateand cost structure.

BRING BACK OUR GIRLS

The bring back our girls campaign group is calling on the federalgovernment to open a register that will contain the data of all missingpersons.

They believe this will help to keep accurate records of not only missingpersons but also a data of all citizens, either dead or alive.

The co-convener of the group, ObyEzekwesili disclosed this during aworkshop on missing persons as part of events lined for the commemorationof the 3 year anniversary of the missing chibok girls.

BOKO HARAM FREED

Over 500 Boko Haram suspects have been cleared and freed by the Nigeriamilitary.

The action followed the directive given by the chief of army staff thatthose arrested be released unconditionally if found not to have anythingto do with insurgency or Boko Haram.

Those who were freed comprised elderly people, men, women and children.

Our correspondent, KolomiDala reports that those released would not jointhe community immediately

ONDO: COURT

Seven men are now to spend the rest of their lives behind bars for theirinvolvement in the kidnap of a former secretary to the government of thefederation, Chief OluFalae.

Justice Williams Olamideof an Ondo high court found the seven men guilty

of kidnapping the elder statesman in his farm at Ilado village, in

September, 2015.

They were sentenced to Olokuta prison in akure, for life, without option

of fine.

Counsels to both sides now react to the judgment.

Chief Falae had spent three days in the den of the kidnappers while a sumof 5 million naira was reportedly paid as ransom to the hoodlums for hisrelease.

CUSTOMS

The Comptroller General Of The Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel HamidAlli, retired, has directed the realignment of the customs servicestructure in line with the rank structure of the Nigeria police force

colonel Alli announced this at a press briefing in Abuja

he believes that this will boost the morale of officers and eliminateconfusion when it comes to seniority among officers.

EPL

Crystal Palace last night produced a stunning three nil win over arsenalat the Selhurst Park.

Townsend pounced the ball from six yards to give palace the lead on 17thminute.

Cabaye curled in the second from 18 yards, while Milivojevic consolidatedthe victory from the spot on 68th minute.

Crystal palace now takes six points off the bottom three.

SPORT

The United States, Mexico and Canada have announced a joint bid to stagethe 2026 world cup.

The countries are aiming to become the first three-way co-hosts in thehistory of Fifa’s showpiece tournament.

The bid was announced at a press conference in New York.

Announcing the bid, U.S. Chief gulati said three-quarters of thetournament’s matches would be staged in the united states, with Canada andMexico hosting 10 games each.

Gulati also played down the possibility that the politics of U.S.President Donald Trump could not stop the plan.

