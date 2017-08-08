RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



NEWS AT DAWN



TUESDAY, AUGUST 8TH, 2017

BUDGET

The budget office of the federation has said the 2018 executive budgetproposal would be submitted to the national assembly in October.

The director general, budget office of the federation, Ben Akabueze,madethe announcement at the opening of the national training for personnel ofministries, departments and agencies on 2018 budget preparation, usinggovernment integrated financial management information system in Lagos.

Akabueze, who was represented by the director, fiscal policy department,budget office, AnslemAnyawu noted that the 2018 budget was targeted toget passage latest by December 2017.

NULGE: NASS

The Nigeria union of local government employees has charged the nationalassembly to revisit the bill advocating the scrapping of state independentelectoral commission from the constitution.

The bill was narrowly defeated in the House of Representatives with elevenvotes short of the required 240 votes to scale through.

President, Nigeria union of local government employees, Kalid Ibrahim charged the state houses of assembly to muster the necessary conviction to vote overwhelmingly for autonomy of local governments as done by the senate.



OGUN: WORLD BANK

Ogun state government has reacted to the allegation that its proposal fora 350 million dollar loan from the World Bank has been rejected by theHouse of Representatives committee on loans, aids, and debt management.

But the government argues that the approval of foreign loan proposalusually takes a process and that the state is still following the processin order to access the loan and secure the future of the state.

Commissioner for budget and planning, AdenreleAdesina made theclarification in Abeokuta.

COURT:INEC

A federal high court in Abuja has merged two different suits seeking tostop the Independent National Electoral Commission from initiating theprocess of recalling the senator representing kogi west Dino Melaye.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba permitted the merge, explaining that it was to avoidhaving conflicting judgments since the subject matter of both suits weresimilar.

The application to consolidate the APC suit to the one filed by Melaye wasbrought by counsel to party, O.D. Atoyebi.



PDP

Meanwhile, the leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the south-west has called for sanction on the senator representing Oguneast Buruji Kashamu and others who allegedly plunged the party into crisis.

The party also warned members against scheming with those who want todestabilize the party.

The decisions were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of theirmeeting in Ibadan.

FG: LAGOS DREDGERS

The federal government has disagreed with the Lagos state government overdredging.

In a statement issued by the permanent secretary in the ministry of minesand steel development, Mohammed Abass, in Abuja, the federal governmentsaid federal laws were superior to state laws as far as mining and inlandwaterways were concerned.

It therefore called on dredgers to disregard a stop-work order issued tothem by the Lagos state government.

EFCC: DUBAI

The economic and financial crimes commission has arrested a Dubai-boundNigerian with 849 automated teller machine cards of various Nigerianbanks.

The anti-graft agency says it has started interrogating the man to findout how he came about the cards and the reason he was taking them out ofthe country.

The man identified as YasirSalihu Abdullahi was arrested at the MalamAminu Kano international airport on Friday August 3rd while trying toboard an Egypt air flight heading for Dubai.

EGYPT

An Egyptian court has sentenced 12 former supporters of PresidentMohamedMorsi to death.

They were sentenced for storming Matay police station and killing itschief in 2013.

According to reports, 140 defendants had been sentenced to life in thesame case, while 238 others were acquitted.

TENNIS:SARA

Italy’s former world number five, SaraErrani has been banned for twomonths after failing a drug test.

The 30-year-old had tested positive to cancer drug Letrozole, which hermother had been using as part of her treatment for breast cancer.

A tribunal panel accepted that the player probably ingested the substancethrough accidental food contamination.But the ban still stands starting from august.

