RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30,   2017

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2017

ASUU LEADERSHIP SHUNS PROPOSED MEETING WITH FEDERAL GOVERNMENT; FEDERAL POLYTECHNICS JOINS STRIKE.

MINISTER OF INFORMATION DEMANDS 400 BILLION NAIRA TO DEVELOP THE CREATIVE INDUSTRY.

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF JUSTICE TO EMBARK ON 2017 LEGAL YEAR INSTITUTIONAL REFORM.

SAUDI ARABIA BANS MORE THAN 400 THOUSAND ILLEGAL PILGRIMS FROM ENTERING MECCA.

SUPER EAGLES COACH ASSURES NIGERIA OF ADEQUATE PREPARATIONS TO WINNING WORLD CUP QUALIFYING MATCH AGAINST CAMEROON.

ASUU

The proposed meeting between the federal government and the leadership of the academic staff union of universities ASUU did not hold as the academic union refused to turn up for the meeting.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, had called for a meeting in Abuja with ASUU leaders, minister of education, among others on effort at resolving the lingering strike embarked by the union.

Speaking to newsmen, president of the academic union, Biodun Ogunyemi, said ASUU had submitted a proposal to the government and added that the union will only honour another meeting with the Nigerian authorities after receiving a reply to their proposal.

FG:ASUU

However, The FederalGovernmnent has held a meeting to review ASUU’scounter offer.

This comes after the union failed to honour its meeting with the Nigerianauthorities today.

Minister of Labor and Employment Chris Ngige said the government will meet with ASUU at the end of its deliberations.

ASUP

The Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi chapter of the academic staff union ofpolytechnic has embarked on an indefinite strike to press home some oftheir demands.

The chairman of the union, comrade Ahmed Mukaddas, told newsmen in Bauchithat the decision to go on the strike was taken at the congress held onTuesday in the state.

Mukaddas explained that the strike was in protest of the non-payment of accumulated 27 months allowances, non-implementation of the July 2014 to 2016 promotion; and non payment of enhancement arrears and arrears other demands.

The union also accused the rector Shuiabu Musa of not organizing convocations in the last seven years.

OSINBAJO

The Federal Government will go the extra mile to support the private sector in its determination to grow the Nigerian economy.

These were the words of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, as he added that the government is focused on tackling the identified constraints to the nation’s economic growth.

Professor Osinbajo said this at an event to commission Bua Cement plant at Okpella community in Edo State.

LAI: CBN

The Minister of Information Lai Mohammed has demanded a 400 billion Naira stimulus loan, from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He made this request during a courtesy visit to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele in Abuja to solicit the support of the CBN to promote the creative industry development scheme.

Mohammed hinted that the scheme is expected to create new jobs, improve capacity building and develop skills thereby increasing the country’s GDP.

In response, Emefiele pledged to fully support the scheme with the condition that the issue of piracy must be effectively addressed, as it forms part of deficiencies of the industry

F.G: MALAMI

The federal ministry of justice is set to embark on its institutional reforms in the new 2017 legal year.

The attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami noted that there form will include the establishment of an Ordinating Centre for all federal government criminal justice and security agencies.

Malami added that an investigation unit within the ministry will also be considered in the reform

The justice minister added that the reforms will make the Nigerian justice system more effective

NNPC

There has been a massive reshuffle in the Nigerian national petroleumcorporation, NNPC.

Fifty five management staff of the petroleum corporation were affected.

The NNPC group managing director, Maikanti Baru, orchestrated the majorshake-up.

Baru told the members of staff shortly before the announcement that thenew appointments would not only help to position the corporation for thechallenges ahead but would help fill the gaps created due to statutoryretirements of staff.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: Power

The Ministry of Power, works and housing, has launched its building energy efficiency code.

The document provides architects, builders and engineers with minimum energy requirements for new residential and office buildings in Nigeria.

Launching the code in Abuja the supervising minister, Babatunde Fashola noted that the building energy efficiency code if implemented has the capacity to save 40% of current energy usage in buildings.

On their part, experts believe that the renewable energy and energy efficiency will play an important role in boosting electricity supply, and raising the electrification rate.

SAUDI:PILGRIMS

Saudi Arabia has banned more than 400,000 illegal pilgrims from entering Mecca.

Saudi press agency reported that they were banned for not having Hajj permits.

This was highlighted by the interior ministry during a news conference on Hajj security plans that were designed to accommodate more than two million pilgrims expected to perform Hajj 2017.

SPORT: ROHR

As the super eagles gear up for the game with Cameroon on Friday, the headcoach Gernot Rohr has assured Nigerians that his team are fully focused and committed to win the FIFA world cup qualifying match.

The super eagles will play hosts to the Cameroonian side at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo. Rohr added that “the players know what it means” to face Cameroon in the world cup qualifier.

Nigeria currently sits top of group B in the world cup qualification in Africa with six points.

