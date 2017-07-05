RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS AT DAWN WEDNESDAY, JULY 05,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

SENATE CLASHES WITH PRESIDENCY OVER CONFIRMATION OF NOMINEES; SUSPENDS CONSIDERATIONS INDEFINITELY.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SUMMONS MINISTER OF POWER, WORKS AND HOUSING, BABATUNDE FASHOLA OVER ALLEGED UNCOMPLIMENTARY REMARKS ON NATIONAL ASSEMBLY.

FORMER NIGERIAN LEADERS RECOMMENDS PEACEFUL CO-EXISTENCE AS PANACEA FOR AGITATIONS.

REMAINS OF LATE ELDER STATESMAN, MAITAMA SULE COMMITTED TO MOTHER EARTH IN KANO STATE.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT, JEAN-CLAUDE JUNKER LAMBASTS CHAMBER FOR POOR TURNOUT.

SENATE: CONFIRMATION

The Senate has resolved to suspend consideration of all nominees sent to it for confirmation, by the executive.

The resolution was sequel to a motion on privilege moved by senator representing Zamfara West Ahmed Yerima.

Yerima questioned why Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, will send a nominee to the senate for confirmation after he reportedly said that the upper chamber did not have the power to confirm nominees apart from ministerial and ambassadorial nominees.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had sent a letter to the senate asking it to confirm Lanre Gbajabiamila as the Director-General of Nigeria Lottery Commission.

SENATE:MELAYE

Also the upper chamber of the national assembly has thrown its weight behind embattled lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, over ongoing move by his constituents to recall him from the national assembly.

The lawmakers stated that they are in a position to determine whether or not Melaye could be recalled by his constituents, describing the ongoing process as a waste of time and public funds.

The upper chamber criticized the independent national electoral commission for its speedy handling of the process.

At yesterday’s plenary, Melaye, raised a point of order to accuse the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, of sponsoring his recall.

HOR: FASHOLA

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has a case to answer with the house of representatives, as the lawmakers have summoned him.

Fashola is being called to answer to allegations that the house messed up with the ministry’s 2017 budget and slashed appropriations for critical infrastructural projects.

After much deliberation on the issue, the house unanimously agreed that the minister had breached their individual privileges as well as that of the institution of the legislature, hence the need for him to appear before the house.

NIGERIAN LEADERS: PEACE

Nigeria’s former leaders have noted that peaceful co-existence is the solution to the many agitations in the country.

Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo shared the sentiments while speaking in Abuja.

Obasanjo is concerned about the many tragedies facing the country and called for peace, Gowon feels more development efforts should be targeted at the states.

COURT: METUH

Former spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh has made a no-case submission before an FCT high court, Maitama, in the destruction of evidence charge, preferred against him.

Metuh was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a two- count charge of alleged destruction of evidence.

The former PDP spokesman through his counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, told the court that they were making a no- case submission, as the prosecution failed to prove any case against Metuh.

EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is not deterred in its fight against corruption as the anti-graft agency has arrested a wanted former governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki.

We gathered that the Former Governor was arrested at the launch of a book titled, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Turaki is standing trial for allegedly stealing 36 billion naira when he was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

SULE: BURIAL

The remains of the late Nigerian Politician and Diplomat, Yusuf Maitama Sule has been buried in Kano State Northwest Nigeria.

His burial was witnessed by crowd of families, friends, and well-wishers who converged to pay their last respects.

According to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and his Bauchi State counterpart, muhammad abubakar, the late Sule would be missed for his wealth of knowledge and love for his people.

Sule’s body was buried at the Abbatoir grave yard in the ancient city of Kano.

DAVID MARK

In the same vein, Former Senate President, David Mark, has mourned the passing of Former Head of State, General Sani Abacha’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS Chief David Attah.

mark said he was shocked over the demise of david attah.

In his condolence message to the government and people of Benue State over Attah’s demise, the Former Senate President described the late Attah as a fine distinguished gentleman who believed in fairness, justice and rule of law.

The late Attah’s son Emmanuel Attah, confirmed that his father died yesterday at a private hospital in Jos, Plateau State.

EUROPIAN

European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker has launched a bitter attack on members of the European parliament for failing to show up.

Standing up in an almost empty chamber at Strasbourg, he denounced the body as unserious and ridiculous, promising his absence in the future meetings, while estimating the number of Meps present to be 30.

LACAZETTE

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has undergone a medical at arsenal with a view of a 44 million euros move.

The deal should be completed before Arsene Wenger’s squad flies to Australia for their pre-season tour

This will be for a club-record fee, beating the 42.5 million euros they paid real madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Lacazette’s arrival is Wenger’s first piece of significant business in the transfer window

