Radio Continental 102.3fm News At Dawn Wednesday,  July 19,   2017

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

ACTING PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO VISITS ZAMFARA STATE, COMMISSIONS PROJECTS TO COMMEMORATE THE STATE’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DECRIES 5 BILLION DOLLARS SPENT ON GENERATORS ANNUALLY; PROMISES REVIEW OF COUNTRY’S ENERGY LAWS.

PDP DISSOLVES STATE EXECUTIVE IN JIGAWA AND BENUE STATE AHEAD SPECIAL CONVENTION 37 DIE IN FRESH FIGHTING IN KADUNA STATE.

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RELOCATING COMPUTER VILLAGE TO KANGOWA.

ENGLAND GOALKEEPER, JOE HART JOINS WEST HAM UNITED LEAGUE RIVALS MANCHESTER CITY.

osinbajo: zamfara

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo has commissioned the 128 kilometer road project from Ankar to Sokoto border, as part activities to mark the 20th anniversary celebration of Zamfara the state.

Osinbajo also commissioned some schools that were completely renovated.

The acting president said that the commissioning of the road project was a proof that the ruling party was committed to the welfare of the citizens.

Dogara: Generators

The house of representatives says it feels the anguish of Nigerians who spend much to power their generators.

Speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara, who stated this, lamented that Nigerians spend 5 billion dollars on generators annually.

Dogara disclosed that the lower chamber was reviewing some of Nigeria’s energy laws that will facilitate the exploitation of renewable energy to the benefit the Nigerian economy.

CAC: STRIKE

Members of staff of the corporate affairs commission, CAC, have begun a three-day warning strike over alleged non-payment of salary arrears.

The chairman of the union, Ibrahim Kirfi, told newsmen that the strike was due to non-implementation of a tripartite agreement on huge salary disparity between the executive and non-executive staff.

KADUNA ATTACK

And to this rather sad one which says that no fewer than 37 people have died in Kajuru Local Government area of Kaduna State.

Reports say the fresh round of violence started when some Fulani youth stormed Ungwan Uka village to avenge the death of a certain herdsman allegedly killed by some village youths at a farm in the area.

The commissioner of police in Kaduna State, Agyole Abeh, who confirmed the development to newsmen, added that both the police and soldiers have been deployed to the troubled area to ensure peace returns to the community.

PDP: CONVENTION

The people’s democratic party has dissolved its state executives in Jigawa and Benue States ahead of a non-elective special convention scheduled for august 12th.

Spokesman of the party, Dayo Adeyeye made the disclosure.

Adeyeye added that all approved constitutional amendments have been circulated to the party leaders for scrutiny.

Chieftains of the party say the journey to 2019 general election has kicked off with the party’s reorganization.

LAGOS: COMPUTER VILLAGE

The Lagos State government says it is not going back on its planned relocation of computer village from Ikeja to Katangowa as part of the Ikeja model city plan.

The state also denied approving the construction of an ICT mall in place of the computer village.

The commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Wasiu Anifowose, made the clarifications in a statement.

Anifowose warned that the state government would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt its plans to relocate the computer village from Ikeja to katangowa as part of the Ikeja model city plan.

ZIMBABWE

Zimbabwe will need 274 million dollars to fund next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The head of the electoral commission, Rita Makarau, dropped the hint while addressing a parliamentary committee.

Makarau said that she was confident that though the country was having financial crisis the money would be realized.

