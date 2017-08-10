RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

CEO’S OF 30 FIRMS APPEAR BEFORE SENATE’S PROBE PANEL OVER ALLEGED COMPLICITY IN THE NATION’S PORTS.

SENATE CONDEMNS USE OF FORCE BY POLICE ON PROTESTERS OF THE ‘’OUR MUMU DON DO ‘’ GROUP.

YOBE STATE QUARANTINES THREE PEOPLE FOR LASSA FEVER.

TWO DIE IN KENYA’S POLITICAL UNREST.

MARIN CILIC AND SAM QUERREY JOINS SEPTEMBER’S INAUGURAL LAVER CUP TEAMS IN PRAGUE.

SENATE COMMITTEE

30 chief executive officers have appeared before the senate’s panelprobing alleged complicity in the frauds amounting to 30 trillion naira inthe export and import value chain of Nigeria.

Chairman of the senate joint committee on customs, excise and tariff; andmarine transport, Hope Uzodinma dropped the hint.

The committee had on Friday said it had asked the Nigeria police to arrestthe CEOS who had failed to answer the summons BY THE PANEL.

SENATE:PROTEST

Nigeria’s upper chamber of the national assembly has said it would notsupport any violations of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

The senate was reacting to the use of force by the police to disperseprotesters under the aegis of the ‘’Our Mumu Don Do’’ in Abuja yesterday.

The red chamber through its chairman senate committee on media and public affairs, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, however condemned the subject of the protests.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

The federal government has launched the national competitivenessconsultative committee.

Minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu who disclosed this notedthat the move was to promote the acceptability of made in Nigeria productsand services locally and internationally.

Onu said the ministry was working earnestly to ensure the country deviatesfrom being a resource based economy to an innovation driven economy

NIGERIA MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

Following the re-emergence of LASSA fever in lagos state, the statechapter of the Nigerian medical association has called for more publicenlightenment and personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.

A factional chairman of the NMA, Dr. Olubunmi Omojowolo, made the plea in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

YOBE:LASSA

Yobe state government has isolated three people suspected to be infected with Lassa Fever.

The state commissioner for health Dr Bello Kawuwa mentioned this to newsmen in Damaturu.

The doctor explained that seven people were initially isolated, but three had been discharged after clinical analysis.

The commissioner had earlier denied reports of the disease in the state.

AREWA: AGITATIONS

A group of youth under the auspices of Arewa youth forum have held a protest in Abuja against divisive agitations by ethno-religious groups in the country.

The group says Nigeria is better as a united and an indivisible country.

They want the security agencies to live up to their duties by fore stalling the breakdown of law and order in northern states following previous calls for the expulsion of the ethnic Igbos.

WAEC: EXAMINATIONS

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has decided to blow its own trumpets by attributing the success recorded at 2017 may/June Examination to its assessment standards.

Head of public affairs department, WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, made theremark while speaking with newsmen today.

Ojijeogu explained that the council had been training its examinationcoordinators and assessors on the marking scheme prior to theexaminations.

KENYA

Unrest has broken out in Kenya after opposition leader Raila Odingaalleged that the general election was rigged.

reports say police have shot dead two protesters in the disorder.

RWANDA

Rwanda’s Electoral Commission has confirmed president Paul Kagame’s overwhelming victory in last week’s presidential election.

Preliminary results showed he had won 98.63 percent of votes.

The victory hands president kagame a third term in office.

TENNIS

World no 6, Marin Cilic and 20th-ranked Sam Querrey have joined the teamsfor September’s inaugural laver cup in Prague.

28-year-old Cilic, who won the 2014 us open will join team Europe led bySwedish legend BjornBorg and also comprising roger Federer, Rafael Nadaland Dominic Thiem.

The 29-year-old Querrey is to join milos Raonic, jack sock and john Isneron team world, captained by john McEnroe.

The new tournament is scheduled to be played in Prague’s o2 arena onSeptember 22nd through 24th.

