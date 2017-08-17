RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT 1, 2, 3, AND PM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17TH, 2017

KACHIKWU

The Minister of Petroleum resources, IbeKachikwu, has is not happy withthe high cost of oil production put at 32 dollars per barrel.He says it makes the cost of foreign direct investment very expensive.

Kachikwu made the assertion at the 2017 annual conference of the NationalAssociation of energy correspondents in Lagos.

The minister said that the federal government was making frantic effortsto bring down the cost to 15 dollars per barrel.





FG:DAMBAZAU

The Nigerian government wants to establish a national guard or if you likea security outfit that will professionally address emerging securitythreats and emergencies in the country.

Minister of interior, retired lieutenant general AbdulrahmanDambazau,disclosed this in Abuja.

‎Dambazau however added that a lot of consultations would be done withstakeholders before taking any decision.

The National Guard is a security outfit established to tackle nationalsecurity threats and emergencies like it’s obtained in the U.S.

‎

NASS

The senate has frowned at the 50 million naira budgeted for the payment ofsalaries of workers in the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The lawmakers argued that the ministry has not generated any income forthe federal government.

Their grouse was made known at a public hearing on the repeal andre-enactment of the Nigerian tourism development corporation act 2004 atthe national assembly.

The red chamber has therefore advised the government to remove theMinistry of Culture and Tourism from the ministry of information as theofficials have failed to carry out their duties.

LAGOS STATE

The federal government has formally handed over the presidential lodge,marina to the Lagos state government.

The permanent secretary, state house, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, led the federalgovernment’s delegation, while the secretary to the state government,Tunji Bello, led the state’s delegation to the signing of documentceremony at the lodge, Victoria Island.

The pre-independence structure was allegedly not fully utilized by thefederal government, hence the handover.





FOOTBALL:OMAGBEMI

Former super falcons coach FlorenceOmagbemi has been nominated for theFifa best women’s coach award.

The 42-year-old is in the running for the prestigious award alongside nineothers.

Omagbemi won the African women’s championship in 1998, 2000, 2002, and 2004.





MUGABE

Zimbabwean president, Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa for aregional summit.

The summit is however overshadowed by accusations of his wife assaulting a20-year-old model in a Johannesburg hotel room with an electric cable.

COURT

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos has granted an order of interimforfeiture of the sum of 437, 348, 181 and other properties allegedlylinked to the current permanent secretary of the federal ministry ofLabour and employment, Clement IllohOnubuogu.

Justice AbdulazizAnka granted the order at the request of the economicand financial crimes commission, which said it suspected the money to beproceeds of unlawful activities.

Anka directed the EFCC to notify the permanent secretary, to appear beforethe court and show cause within 14 days.

PAULINHO

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho is confident he can make an impression athis new club Barcelona amid skepticism about his signing.

The 29-year-old was signed for 40 million-euro transfer from the Chineseclub Guangzhou ever Grande.

IMO

Members of staff of Imo state university teaching hospital have padlockedthe administrative block of the hospital in protest over payment of halfsalaries for 18 months.

Chairman of the committee Bright Chukwunta, said the situation had led tothe death of four of their colleagues.

They have therefore issued a 21-day ultimatum to the management to paythem, threatening a total strike if the management fails.



HIGH COURT

A Lagos federal high court has granted an order of interim forfeiture ofthe sum of 437 million naira allegedly linked to a permanent secretary ofthe federal ministry of labour and employment, Clement Onubuogu.

JusticeAnka granted the order at the instance of the economic andfinancial crimes commission, which said it reasonably suspected the moneyto be proceeds of unlawful activities.

JusticeAnka therefore, directed the EFCC to notify Onubuogu to appearbefore the court.

U.S

Chairman of the U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff joseph Dunford, has said amilitary response to North Korea would be horrific but remains an option.He made the remarks while visiting china.

Hunford disclosed that president trump had told them to develop viable

military options.

DEMBELE

France Winger, OusmaneDembele has been told to behave moreprofessionally by one of his Borussia Dortmund teammates in the on-goingsaga surrounding his potential move to Barcelona.

Dembele, has a contract until 2021 and was suspended by Dortmund last weekfor skipping training in a personal attempt to force the German club tosell him to Barcelona.

OSIBANJO

Another form of terrorism has been identified in the country. It is hate speeches.

The federal government declared the menace specie of terrorism.Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, made the declaration at an ongoingsecurity summit organized by the national economic council holding at thepresidential villa, Abuja.

SAGAY:EFCC ATTAC

Chairman, Presidential committee against corruption its Sagay says attackon the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, is shocking and disturbing.

He said the attack shows the desperation of looters of the country’streasury.

Sagay however noted that the attack emphasizes the fact that the countryneeds committed people to fight the battle against corruption.

FG:ASUU

It appears the federal government has beamed its searchlight on theeducation sector.

We gathered that the Nigerian government has launched two committees torenegotiate the 2010 agreements reached with the leadership of theacademic staff union of polytechnics and colleges of education academicstaff union.

The minister of education Adamu Adamu who inaugurated the committee urgedmembers to come up with good resolutions that will make universities,polytechnics and college ofeducations more competitive and attractive.





UK: EU

The United Kingdom says it will keep its promise of a visa-free travel tothe country for European Union visitors after Brexit.

Under the law, visitors from EU countries who want to work, study orsettle in the country are expected to apply for permission under theproposals.

Meanwhile, EU citizens are currently free to live and work in the UKwithout a permit.

VENEZUALA PRISON RIOT

A prison riot in southern Venezuela has resulted in the death of over 30inmates and 14 injured officials.

Special interior ministry forces have beendispatched to the prison to regain control of the jail in Puerto Ayacucho.

NIGER DELTA

The Niger Delta University has joined its academic counterparts in thenationwide strike.

The move was confirmed by the chairman of the Niger delta chapter, Stanley

Oguon.

Oguon said the decision to join the strike was as a result of theresolution reached at the local union emergency congress.

RAPE: INDIA

A 10-year-old rape victim whose plea for an abortion was rejected byIndia’s supreme court has given birth to a baby girl.

Her parents had appealed to the country’s top court to allow her to have alate-term abortion but the request was turned down.

The girl was raped several times by an uncle who hassince been arrested.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 1, 2, 3, AND PM THURSDAY, AUGUST 17TH, 2017