RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 10, 11 MONDAY, AUG,   2017  

DANGOTE

The Federal Government has urged Dangote group of companies to speed upwork on the establishment of its crude oil refinery before the end of2019.

Minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu made the callduring a visit to the refinery site.

The chief executive of Dangote group, Aliko Dangote had promised that therefinery would be ready by 2019.

AFENIFERE:FG

The Yoruba council of elders and Afenifere group has blamed the federalgovernment and the national assembly for the suspension of work on theLagos-Ibadan expressway.

Publicity secretary of the Afenifere group Yinka Odumakin said thedevelopment showed negligence on the part of the federal government.

Recall that the contractors had called the attention of the Minister ofPower, Works and housing Babatunde Fashola to the possibility of suspendingthe project due to lack of funds.

UN:HUMANITARIAN ASSIATANCE

The United Nations has once again stretched its hands to assist the lessprivileged in the north east.

The agency has allocated over 10.5 million dollars to help thousands ofthe vulnerable in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in thedevastated region.

The UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon,who disclosed this, said that the fund would prioritize life-savingassistance to victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

FG: BUDGET

The Federal Government is planning to use electronic medium to drive the2018 budget.

Director-General of budget office of the federation, ben Akabueze,disclosed in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, 4,250 officials from 800 mass would be trained in therequisite information and communications technology to fastrack the newbudget preparation process.

DRINK WATER

English League champions, Chelsea are showing interest in signingLeicester City Midfielder Danny drink-water before the summer transferwindow shuts down.

The England international is one of the midfielders the premier leaguechampions are looking at as a possible replacement for Nemanja Matic, whohas been sold to Manchester united.

Chelsea has already bought Tiemoue Baka-Yoko from Monaco, but bluesmanager Antonio Conte wants to sign another midfielder.

POLICEMEN

Police authorities have detained three of its officers following theiralleged theft of household items at the residence of former president,Goodluck Jonathan in Gwari-Mpa estate, Abuja.

We hear that the policemen, who have confessed to the crime, would soonface orderly room trial after which they would be dismissed from servicefor theft.

SIERRA LEONE

The police in Sierra Leone have banned groups of people jogging in thestreets.

They blame joggers for pick-pocketing and obstructing traffic.The ban was announced last week, but the effect was really felt this Sunday.

SERVICE CHIEFS: MAIDUGURI

In line with the directive of the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, someservice chiefs have arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The chief of army staff, lieutenant general Tukur Buratai, was the firstto arrive in the troubled state this morning.

The arrival comes five days after the acting president met with theMinister of Defense, Retired Brigadier General Mansur Dan-Ali, and theservice chiefs.

BANK OF ENGLAND

Members of staff, at the bank of England have begun a historic three-daystrike today.

This would be the first time in 50 years that the British bank would beembarking on an industrial action.

Reports say the development is over pay dispute.

