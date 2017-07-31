RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 8,9,10 ,11 AND 12PM WEDNESDAY,  JULY 26,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

UN:NIGERIA

The united nations along with the African Union , and ECOWAS have condemned the Boko Haram terrorists attack on workers of the Nigerian national petroleum company and some military officers at the Borno State capital of Maiduguri.

The AU, UN, and ECOWAS reaffirmed their support to the federal government in ending terrorism in the country.

The unions also urged all ECOWAS states to fight terrorism and implement the ECOWAS counter-terrorism strategy.

RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expelled over 700 U.S diplomats from the country.

The expulsion is in retaliation to the new U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

The number includes Russian employees of the U.S. diplomatic missions across Russia.

Staff in the embassy in Moscow as well as the consulates in Ekaterinburg, Vladivostok and St. Petersburg were affected.

FAYOSE

The Bokoharam insurgents have not been defeated says the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose .

He also debunked the claims by the federal government that it had defeated terrorist.

The Ekiti State Governor cited the recent killing of oil workers in the Borno State capital of Maiduguri as evidence.

SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles Skipper, John Mikel Obi has declared himself fit for the remaining league games of his Chinese Club Side , Tianjin Teda .

The Former Chelsea Star has been training with his teammates for over three weeks since his recovery from an hip injury that kept him out of action for three months.

30 year old Mikel is of the opinion that he can make a positive impact for the club who currently sit 14th in the 16 team league table.

BADOO



A family of five have been attacked by the Badoo cult at the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The attack claimed the lives of four members of the family.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde famous-cole who confirmed the incident said just one person survived the attack.

GUNFIRE: KABUL

The afghan police have confirmed several explosion in the country’s capital, Kabul.

Kabul has witnessed a number of deadly attacks this year.

The Islamic State militants have strongly been linked to the attacks.

OSINBAJO: B.H

Special Forces have been deployed to Borno State to step up the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents.

This come as the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, ordered the service chiefs to relocate to Borno State, adding that the operation against the Boko Haram militant group be intensified.

The air force Special Forces are to join hands with soldiers to curb the resurgence of the terrorists’ activities.

Men of the Special Forces are trained to undertake difficult tasks like this.



ASUU: F.G: B.H

Due to the latest abduction of some lecturers in the Lake Chad basin by the book Haram militants, the staff union of universities, ASUU has threatened to go on strike if the lecturers of the university of Maiduguri are not freed.

President of the Union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, emphasized that the union will take action if the federal government cannot strengthen security in university and ensure the release of the abducted lecturers.

Ogunyemi added that union was saddened by the Unimaid incident.

PDP: F.G

still on the issue, the People’s Democratic Party has lashed out at the federal government for the killing of lecturers and oil workers on their way to the lake chad basin by the Boko Haram sect.

The PDP called on the federal government to stop Dec Nigerians with its claim that the Boko Haram had been defeated.

The spokesperson for the national caretaker committee of the PDP, Dayo Adeyeye, maintained that the celebration of the alleged defeat of Boko Haram was premature.

CACOL

Civil Rights groups, have knocked the federal government for abduction of civilians during its oil exploration exercise

The centre for anti-corruption and open leadership Cacol, and the committee for the defence of human rights are insisting that the government had failed to take appropriate security measures before dispatching the oil exploration team to the volatile lake Chad area.

Cacol chairman, Debo Adeniran, said such expedition was needless with the awareness of Boko Haram terrorists in the region.

ONDO

About fifty cultists in Ondo State have decided to turn a new leaf.

This comes after they renounced their membership from various cult groups.

The renunciation was cordinated by the coalition of Akure youth group.

Addressing journalists in the Ondo State Capital, President, Akure Youth, Oluwatuyi Adekanmbi said the repentant cultist have promised to cooperate with the coalition to identify and fish out any cultist .

FRSC; CROSS RIVER

The cross river state command of the federal road safety corps has handed over vehicles it recovered from suspected criminals to the state special anti-robbery squad.

The Deputy corps commander in charge of operations, Lucky Ugenlo said the cars were recovered after the suspects brought the vehicles to the command’s national vehicle identification scheme centre for re-registration.

Ugenlo Futher disclosed that one of the vehicles was stolen at gunpoint in Ibadan and taken to Sokoto for sale.

JUVENTUS: ROMA

Juventus have ended the international champions cup friendly tournament with a 5-4 win over Roma.

The serial a champions won on penalties after the Italian clubs played a 1-1 draw.

Mario Mandzukic scored for Juventus but the goal was cancelled by Edin Dzeko’s second-half strike.

RONALDO

Real Madrid Star Striker Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in court today over accusation of evading millions of Euros in taxes.

The 32-year-old will be questioned by a court close to Madrid, after returning from a summer break with his girlfriend and relatives on a promotion trip to china.

Prosecutors have accuse Ronaldo of evading 14.7 million in tax.

VENEZUELA

In Venezuela, electoral officials say the turnout in the controversial election for a constituent assembly was 41.5%.

The opposition has however said the figure was a lie.

The opposition coalition Maintianed that 88% of voters had abstained from the poll, adding that it will not recognise the election.

Sunday’s election was marred by violence, with widespread protests and at

least 10 people killed.

FG

The federal government has unveiled plans to support talented youths in the arts sector.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who made the disclosure said the sum of 300 million naira has been earmarked for start-up loans.

Speaking during a poetry and music platform in Lagos, Mohammed said details on how to access the funds would soon be made available .

.

NIGER DELTA

The national assembly has been criticized for rejecting the devolution of power in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 constitution.

The Niger delta people’s council who made the remark said the move was against the interest of the citizenry.

The group made the call through its convener, Mike Loyibo in Abuja.

Loyibo also called on the federal government to fulfill its promises to the Niger delta people.

KALU

A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji kalu says the igbo ethnic group will not support the division of the country.

kalu stated this during a lecture in lokoja on Sunday.

The former governor also called on the Igbo ethnic group to seek strategic partnership with other interest groups and political blocs to achieve developmental ideas.

SOMALI

No fewer than 24 people have been killed following a clash between Al Shabaab fighters and Somali government troops and African Union Peacekeepers.

The incident occurred after the terrorist ambushed a convoy transporting troops from the African Union Mission in Somalia.

The Deputy Governor of lower shabelle region, Colonel Hassan Mohamed said most of the victims were soldiers.

ENT: JEANNE MOREAU

French Actress Jeanne Moreau has died at the age of 89 years.

The Paris District Mayor, Rachida Dati confirmed that she was found dead at her home in Paris.

Moreau became famous in a movie titled Jules et Jim and starred in some films of the 20th Centur

