TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2017

The House of Representatives committee wants the unfreezing of the account of the wife of former president, Patience Jonathan.

It has therefore directed some banks in possession of her funds to immediately release them.

The development follows a petition brought before the house committee on public petition by Mrs Jonathan’s lawyers against the EFCC, the NDLEA, and others.

The directive was given at the resumed investigative hearing of the house committee.



FG: IPOB

The federal government says it is aware of sources of funding of the indigenous people of Biafra, Ipob, and working towards blocking them.

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed disclosed this while speaking with newsmen.

Mohammed said most of the countries supporting the group were doing so based on ignorance, adding that they had been made to believe that there was genocide in Nigeria.

The information minister therefore charged the international community not to adopt double standard in dealing with IPOB and to be more diligent before making any pronouncements.

SAGAY: CJN

Chairman, presidential advisory committee on anti corruption, Itse Sagay, has given thumbs up to the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, for the major transformations in the judiciary.

Sagay says he is well pleased with the decision of the CJN to introduce special courts to try looters of the nation’s resources.

Sagay noted that the development will not only expedite the trial of corruption cases but also ensure efficiency and speedy processes in proceedings.

PDP: DEFECTION

The governing All Porgressives Congress in delta state has welcomed members of the Ali Modu sheriff-led faction of the people’s democratic party, PDP, who recently defected to the APC.

We hear that the cross-carpeting followed the dumping of PDP by its erstwhile national vice chairman, south-south and deputy chairman of the sheriff group, Dr. Cairo ojougbo.

Speaking at Agbor, where the defection ceremony took place, Ojougboh said they were suffocated out of PDP.

MEXICO: QUAKE

A strong earthquake has struck central Mexico, killing more than 200 people and toppling dozens of buildings in the capital, Mexico City.

The country’s President Enrique Peña Nieto said more than 20 children had died and 30 were missing after a school collapsed. The 7.1 magnitude quake also caused major damage in neighboring states.

Earlier this month an 8.1 magnitude tremor hit the south of Mexico leaving about 90 dead.

SERAP: BUKOLA

The leadership of the senate will meet with the socio-economic rights and accountability project (Serap) at the national assembly.

The meeting at the instance of the Senate President Bukola Saraki is to disclose details of salaries and allowances of members of the senate to Nigerians following Serap’s letter to Saraki.

Serap had in a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, disclosed this.

Adewale stated that the office of the senate president contacted Serap yesterday to set up the meeting for Thursday.

CUSTOMS: ARMS

The Nigeria customs service has once again intercepted another container from turkey suspected to contain a cache of arms.

Speaking on the development, the spokesperson for tin can island command of the NCS, Uche Ejesieme, said that the container was still being examined to determine its content.

Ejesieme added that the command would not go public about the content of a container that had not yet too been determined.



PUERTO RICO

The second maximum-strength Atlantic storm of the season, Hurricane Maria, has hit Puerto Rico.

The category five hurricanes began lashing St Croix in its north-westerly path across the Caribbean.

The storm briefly weakened to a four but is now again packing top sustained winds of 280 kilometers high. The storm is moving roughly along the same track as Irma.

TRUMP

U.S President, Donald Trump has been criticized for his comments at the United Nations.

Trump had referred to Iran as a small group of rascal regimes”, and said the U.S would “totally destroy” North Korea if forced to do so.

In response, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Khonsari said: “trump was ignorant and belongs in the primitive times and not the UN.

North Korea on the other hand is yet to respond to the trump’s threat of destruction.



KENYA

Security is tight in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi following the Supreme Court’s final judgment on the country’s election re-run. Police have set up barricades near the court buildings.

Supporters of opposition coalition NASA have expressed joy over the court verdict, with some saying the Chief Justice David Maraga should be named the “world personality of the year

MESSI

Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, has added four more goals to his high early season record as Barcelona maintains their 100 percent top start in the La Liga league by routing Eibar 6-1 on Tuesday.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 21 minutes after nelson Semedo was floored by an ungainly challenge from Alejanro Galvez.



NEYMAR

Paris Saint German world record summer signing, Neymar Jr. has demanded that the French champions off loads Edinson Cavani after their set-piece bust-up at the weekend.

The pair clashed numerous times during the 2-0 win over Lyon as they fought to take free-kicks and a penalty.

Cavani denied that there was a problem between him and the Brazilian during a French media interview.

