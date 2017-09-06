RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

EU: MIGRANT

The EU’s top court has rejected a challenge by eastern European countriesto a migrant relocation deal drawn up at the peak of the crisis in 2015.

The European Court of Justice overruled Hungary and Slovakia’s objectionsto the compulsory fixed-quota scheme.

Hungary has not accepted a single asylum seeker since the measures wereintroduced two years ago.

NORTH KOREA

North Korea’s recent nuclear test appears to have triggered severallandslides.

This is according to the first satellite images of the aftermath.

Reports say the test unleashed a powerful 6.3-magnitude tremor which wasfelt across the border in china.

North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests so far in the region.

NARD

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has directed all Chief MedicalDirectors and Medical Directors of Federal hospitals to employ substituteDoctors to complement the services of consultants, National Youth ServiceCorps doctors and medical doctors on internship.

This according to him is to help reduce the workload of the availablehealth practitioners pending the resolution of the ongoing strike by theNational Association of Resident Doctors.

The order was contained in a circular sent to all CMDS and MDS of federaltertiary health institutions across the country.

FG: ASUU

The Federal Government will meet with the leadership of the Academic StaffUnion Of Universities tomorrow Thursday September 7th.

ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi disclosed this to newsmen.

He told journalists that he had received an invitation to a meeting at theMinistry Of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

Ogunyemi said the ASUU negotiating team would be at the meeting to hearwhat the government had done so far in respect of the seven demands theacademic union tabled before it for implementation.

KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the reopening of tertiaryinstitutions shut down in the state due to security challenges in theregion.

The Governor gave the directive while receiving stakeholders and leadersfrom the southern part of the state.

El-Rufai explained that the command was as a result of the improvedsecurity situation in the state.

The affected institutions include college of education, Gidan Waya; KadunaState University, Kasu, Kafanchan Campus, and school of nursing andmidwifery, Kafanchan

INDIA

A prominent Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh has been killed.

Lankesh who is a staunch critic of the Hindu nationalist politics wasfound dead at her doorstep in the city of Bangalore.

In the last few years, journalists critical of the Hindu nationalists havebeen exposed to threats by prominent officials.

TENNIS

Seven-time Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams is now the oldestsemi-finalist in us open history.

Williams defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7/2).



REACTIONS: RECESSION

Reactions have continued to trail the announced exit of Nigeria fromrecession.

The opposition people’s Democratic Party, PDP says there is nothing tocelebrate over the news of the country’s alleged exit from recession as itis mere statistics.

In a chat with newsmen, the PDP chairman Ahmed Makarfi, argues that therecovery has not been felt by ordinary Nigerians.”

For his part, the general secretary, Nigeria labour congress, peterOzo-Eson, said despite the exit of the country from recession, there hasbeen no visible improvement in the standard of living, salaries, rate ofemployment and quality of life of Nigerian workers.

Ozo-Eson however, commended the positive gross domestic product growth inthe second quarter.

HURRICANE IRNA

The much anticipated storm in the Caribbean hurricane Irna has finally hitsome parts of the region.

The storm hit the leeward island and is heading towards Puerto Rico andthe dominican republic.

Authorities in Florida and bahamas have warned residents to leave the island.

U.S president donald trump has declared a state of emergencyfor Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin islands.

EFCC

It appears a lot more public officials have been caught in the EFCC net.

The anti-graft agency says it is currently investigating high-profilepersonalities including the chief justice of Nigeria, Justice WalterOnnoghen.

Others are the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; his predecessor andthe current minister of solid minerals development, kayode fayemi; and theimmediate past minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The list which has since been sent by the anti-graft agency to theattorney general of the federation and minister of justice, AbubakarMalami, contains names of over 100 politically-exposed persons andtop-ranking public officers still being investigated by the EFCC as of

august 2017.

PDP:RECESSION

BUHARI:FEC

The two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations hasbeen blamed for the cancellation of the federal executive council meetingscheduled for today.

That’s according to the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed explained that the executive did not have enough time to prepare

for the weekly meeting hence the cancellation.

