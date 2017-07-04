RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 9,10 AND 11AM-4-7-2017 TUESDAY,  JULY 04,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

OSINBAJO: BILLS

Let’s tell you on good authority that the presidency has signed into law, two of the critical bills recently forwarded to the executive for assent by the national assembly.

According to the presidency, the two bills are the petroleum training institute amendment act, 2017 and the Nigerians in Diaspora commission establishment act, 2017

Senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters, ita enang, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that the two act assented to by the acting president have come into effect as laws of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.

COURT: PATIENCE

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Jonathan has been ordered to pay a fine of 50,000 to the economic and financial crimes commission after she withdrew her suit against the EFCC.

A federal high court sitting in Port Harcourt, rivers state, gave the ruling.

Patience had in February sued the EFCC for the alleged breach of her fundamental human rights and wanted justice saliu saidu to declare the freezing of her 20 million dollar bank accounts and those of her relatives by the anti-graft agency as a gross violation of her rights to fair

hearing and to own property.

IKORODU:NIGERIANS

Wide knocks and condemnations have continued to trail the killing of a comedian, Paul Chinedu, popularly known as mc think twice and two other people by vigilance group in Ikorodu Area of Lagos State.

The trio were accused of being members of the dreaded cult gang, Badoo.

According to reports the three men on interrogation had told the local

security officials that they were going to tow a broken down vehicle, but

the vigilance group was not convinced.

POLICE: IKORODU

security has been strengthened in the Ikorodu Area of Lagos State.

The lagos state police command has therefore requested everybody moving around ikorodu and environs to henceforth carry on them a valid form of identification to avoid restriction and apprehension.

the order which was contained a in a statement issued by the command’s

spokesperson, olarinde famous-cole takes effect from today, july 4th





LEKKI GARDEN

The Lagos State government has revisited the case of a collapse building in Lekki Area of the state which occurred on march 10th, 2016, in which 34 people died.

Reports say, the state has now arraigned the managing director of Lekki Gardens estate limited, Richard Nyong, before justice Sybil Nwaka of the state high court in Igbosere.

Nyong is accused of complicity and alleged negligence which resulted in the collapse of a building in Lekki Area of the state on march 10th, 2016, killing 34 people.

U.S.

Today is celebrated as a federal holiday in the united states, commemorating the adoption of the declaration of the country’s independence 241 years ago.

Back in the year 1776, precisely on July fourth, America won independence from the British Empire after the revolutionary war.

The country will mark the day with parties and events nationwide.

North Korea

North Korea says it has successfully tested a long-range intercontinental missile.

It is the first time North Korea has claimed to have successfully tested

an intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, which could potentially have the range to reach the us mainland.

The U.S. said a missile landed in the sea o f Japan but that it did not pose a threat to north America.

North Korea has increased the frequency of its missile tests, raising tensions.

