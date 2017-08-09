RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



NEWS UPDATE AT 9,10 AND 11AM



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9TH, 2017

COURT: COMMERCIALBANK

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has struck out a suit filed by theFederal Government against seven Commercial Banks.

The suit sought the remittance of the sum of Seven Hundred And NinetyThree Million, Two Hundred Thousand Dollars, allegedly hidden with them incontravention of the treasury single account policy.

Justice ChukaObiozor struck out the suit today and awarded a cost of200,000 naira against the federal government and in favor of all theaffected banks.

YOBE:LASSA

Yobe State Government has denied reports of Lassa fever in the state.The Yobe State Commissioner of health Dr. Bello Kawu-Wa, debunked thereports while addressing newsmen in Damaturu the State Capital.

The commissioner explained that seven suspected cases were initially undersurveillance but clinical appraisal revealed three were negative whilefour were currently undergoing clinical appraisal awaiting final results.

BARCELONA

Barcelona are close to buying Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinhofor aclub record fee as the Catalans look to fill the void left by Neymar’sworld record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish giants already had an interest in Coutinho prior to Neymar’s222 million euro transfer to Paris last week.

PARIS

Six persons have been injured after a car slammed intosoldiers on patrol outside Paris earlier today.

The police say two of the injured are in a critical condition.They have described the incident as an “apparently deliberate act”.

BOKO HARAM

Six members of the Boko Haram insurgents have been killed and severalothers injured following an ambush by the Nigerian Army in Dikwa LocalGovernment area of Borno State.

Director, army Public Relations Brigadier General SaniUsman, disclosedthis in a statement.

Usman said the insurgents were killed on Monday.

PARIS

Paris Local Mayor, Patrick Bal-Kany, believes the attack against a group

of soldiers in the country is deliberate.

An urgent police operation is under way to find the vehicle,reportedly a BMW and driver.

The incident which left six injured occurred in the north-western suburbof Levallois-Perret.

LAGOS TASK FORCE

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have impounded 146 motorcycles,popularly called Okada.

Chairman of the task force, Police Superintendent OlayinkaEgbeyemi, madethe disclosure to newsmen.

Egbeyemi explained that the operations were carried out based on series ofcomplaints to the agency by the public on criminal activities perpetuatedby the Okada riders along the Lagos Metropolis.

ALEXIS

Arsenal’s forward, Alexis Sanchez is set to miss the Club Premier Leagueopener against Leicester City, due to an abdominal injury.

Manager, Arsene Wenger has ruled out the forward from the encounter andalso confirmed that the club is yet to receive any official offers for theplaymaker.

Alexis, has been heavily linked with a move away from the gunners thissummer with PSG and Manchester City being mooted as potential destinations

for the Chilean.

BENUE: MIYETTI ALLAH

The open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment lawpassed in BenueState has not gone down well with the Miyetti Allah cattlebreeders association.

The cattle breeders have dragged the state government to court.Governor Samuel Ortommade the disclosure in Makurdi, the Benue StateCapital.

Ortom however said he was not disturbed about the lawsuit as he was readyfor a show down with the cattle breeders.

RIVERS STATE

The government in rivers state has shut down no fewer than 1,886 schoolsoperating without certification.

Rivers State Governor NyesomWikewho disclosed this during a meeting inPort Harcourt said the schools were shut down for failing to meetspecified standards of the state ministry of education.

Wike also noted that the state would do all it can to strengthen itseducation sector.

ANAMBRA

“Disregard threats by the indigenous people of Biafra to stop theforthcoming Governorship election in the State”.Anambra State Governor,Willie Obiano, tells Nigerians during a meeting

with journalists in Abuja.

Obiano assured Nigerians that the Government will do all it can to ensurethat the threat is not carried out.



ENT:CAMPBELL

Country music singer, Glen Campbell has passed.His family says he died of Alzheimer’s disease.

The legendary guitarist had announced his Alzheimer’sdiagnosis in 2011.

Glen Campbell was 81 years old.

KENYA

Kenya’s opposition Presidential Candidate RailaOdingasays the electoralcommission’s it system has been hacked to manipulate election results.

Odinga made the allegation while addressing international press earliertoday.

Odinga had rejected early results indicating a strong lead for PresidentUhuru Kenyatta, describing it as a fraud.

Rwanda’s President Elect, Paul Kagamesays all he wants is forKenyans to have free and fair elections devoid of chaos.

NORTH KOREA

North Korea is considering carrying out missile strikes on the U.S pacificterritory of Guam.

The announcement came hours after PresidentDonald Trump threatened theNorth.

According to reports, the north said it was considering a plan to firemedium-to-long-range rockets at Guam, where U.S strategic bombers arebased.

FEC: ICT

The Federal Executive Council has approved the establishment of theproposed information and communications technology university of Nigeria.

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this at the opening of a two-daysummit on smart cities in Nigeria in Abuja.

FG: AGRIC STUDENTS

The Federal Government has concluded plans to phase out social sciencesfrom the academic Programmes of Federal Universities of Agriculture in thecountry.

It has also directed governing councils of the universities to ensure thatall 200 level to final year students undergoing courses in agriculturalrelated disciplines own a farm each.

The minister of agriculture and rural development, AuduOgbeh, gave thedirectives to the governing council members of the federal universities ata meeting in Abuja.

