RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT 9,10 AND 11AM WEDNESDAY,  JULY 05,   2017

UNIOSUN UPDATE

The Osun State Police Command have arrested another gang of ritualists alleged to have killed a 400 level student of the Osun State University.

The Ritualist were arrested in procession of human.

The student who was declared missing a week ago was killed by 19-year old Sakariyau Abdulrafiu and one Yahya who is now at large.

Two other persons have also been arrested in connection with the crime.

NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Kano State has seized over 39 million kilograms of drugs in the last one year.

This was disclosed by the state’s agency’s commandant, Hamza Umar.

Umar also said over 768 suspects were arrested adding that more than 500 persons have been counseled and 68 others rehabilitated.

The Kano State Commandant of the national drug law enforcement agency further disclosed that 240 persons have been convicted for drug related crimes in the last one year.

OMERU

Reigning English Premier League Champions, Chelsea have received a transfer offer from Turkish Goztepe for Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo

Omeruo has not made a first-team appearance for the blues since his move from standard liege in 2012

Goztepe are now interested in offering Omeruo a regular first-team football.

ONAZI

Super Eagles Midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has terminated his contract with Turkish topflight side Trabzonspor.

Onazi’s agent, Ayodele Makinwa said the decision follows the failure of the club to pay his wages.

The 24 year old left Lazio last year for a similar reason.

BURATAI

The swap of Boko Haram prisoners for the release of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls was a political decision.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai who stated this said the decision was not a military decision.

Buratai also noted that the inability of the Boko Haram insurgents to attack the federal capital territory and other northern east states indicates that the terrorist have been defeated.

APC

The governing All Progressive Congress has described the current economic recession in the country as a blessing.

The Party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun stated this during an event in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

He also said the APC-led federal government was committed to developing agriculture as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

TURNBULL: N.KOREA

The Australian Government has described the launch of intercontinental ballistic missile by the north military as a dangerous move.

The country’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull who stated this called on china to take strong measures against North Korea.

The Prime Minister is of the of the believe that china is in position to impose sanctions on North Korea.

U.S: LAPTOP BAN

Passengers flying to the U.S. from Dubai and Istanbul no longer have to pack their laptops and tablets in their luggage, as the U.S ban on airlines from car going laptops has been lifted.

The emirates and Turkish airlines both confirmed that the ban on electronics devices larger than a smartphone in cabins was lifted earlier today.

Emirates, which flies to the U.S from Dubai, said it had worked with U.S authorities to meet new security guidelines.

A separate electronics ban on flights from turkey to the U.K. is still in place.

U.S: NORTH KOREA

North Korean missile test has left the United States and china at each other’s throat over how to deal with the aggressive country.

China and Russia have called for dialogue on both sides, the us so far has made no public move to open talks.

Instead the U.S is planning to engage in a renewed military show of force with its South Korean ally.

Just yesterday North Korea announced that it had successfully tested another ballistic missile.

ANAMBRA: OBIANO

Wives of Five Police men and DSS officers who lost their lives on duty in Anambra State, are smiling to the bank as the Governor of the State Willie Obiano has compensated them with one million naira each.

The beneficiaries were received by the governor at Amawbia town, alongside their children and family members.

Presenting the donations, Governor Obiano said the gesture would be a continuous one, through which the state government can recognise and appreciate efforts of security officers who paid the supreme price while serving the state.

PRESIDENCY: SENATE

Just as expected, heads have begun to roll over the resolve of the senate to suspend considerations of all nominees sent to it by the executive, until the Acting Chairman of the EFCC is removed.

The presidency says it will resolve all areas of disagreement with the national assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on national assembly matters, Ita Enang, who said this in an interview with news men did not say how the recent impasse will be resolved.

SAGAY: SENATE

The Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Professsor Itse Sagay says the senate is confused and has forgotten its primary duty, which is to make laws for the benefit of Nigerians.

He advised the senate to remember that the Acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu was not a legislative aide that can be sacked by a legislative pronouncement, but an appointee of the executive arm of government.

Two senior advocates of Nigeria, Kehinde Eleja and Emeka Ngige, noted that the senate was going too far with its threat to the Acting President on Magu.

PALESTINE: ABU SAYYAF

Two Vietnamese men have been beheaded by an Islamist group called Abu Sayyaf in Palestine.

The country’s military said they found the headless bodies after being alerted by the local residents.

The two victims were part of Six Vietnamese sailors kidnapped by the militants last year.

The southern p

Philippines have been witnessing a lot of fighting especially from the city of Marawi claiming more than 400 lives since May.

QATAR

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are set to discuss the Qatar Crisis,

This is coming a month after the four Arab countries severed ties with the gulf state.

The meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo comes on the day a deadline expires for Qatar to accept a list of demands or face further sanctions.

Qatar has however described the list of demands as unrealistic and not

Actionable”.

FG

The Federal Government will soon unveil a new policy on community policing to check various forms of criminality across the country.

This was stated by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo through the special adviser to the president on political affairs, Babafemi Ojudu during an event in Abuja.

Other speakers at the event including current and former security officials also called for the implementation of reforms in the Nigeria police force.

JIGAWA

A Former Governor of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki has been arrested.

He was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Abuja.

Turaki had been declared wanted by the anti-graft agency for allegedly failing to present himself for trial on corruption charges since 2011.

The corruption charges had been filed against him at the federal high court in Jigawa State capital.

SENATE

The senate has frowned at the recall process by the Independent National electoral Commission of the Kogi West representative ,Dino Melaye.

The Deputy Sennate President, Ike Ekweremadu who stated this said the process was not in line with laid down constitutional procedures and guidelines.

Ekweremadu disclosed that the national assembly had amended the constitution which deals with recall of a lawmaker in 2010.

.

LUTH

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital has raised alarm over reports on a website that it was recruiting Medicalworkers .

The chief medical director of luth, prof. Chris bode who raised the alarm described the reports as fake.

He also called on the inspector-general of police to assist it in fishing out the culprits.

NDLEA

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency says Boko Haram insurgency has led to drug an increase in abuse in Borno State.

Speaking in Commemoration of the United Nations day against drug abuse and trafficking, the NDLEA Borno State Commander, Joseph Okechukwu said the major challenge of the agency was Boko Haram insurgency.

Okechukwu also attributed the increase in drug abuse to the growing tension in the State .

JOSHUA

Bids are beginning to come in for a world heavyweight title rematch between Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko to take place in Nigeria

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said he had received offers for the rematch to take place in Abuja

Hearn said he will be making an announcement on the venue of the clash next week.

