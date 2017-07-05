RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT EIGHT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 05, 2017

COURT: NDUME

It was celebration all the way for the immediate past Senate leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, as he has been discharged of all four counts of terrorism brought against him by the federal government.

The trial Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole, set him free, on the grounds that the prosecution did not establish any case against the lawmaker.

Delivering ruling in a no-case submission, argued by a Senior Advocate, Ricky Tarfa on behalf of Ndume, Justice Kolawole held that the prosecution failed to link the defendant with the alleged crime of hoarding information on terrorism activities and sponsoring the Boko Haram Sect.

The Senator and his counsel reacted to the verdict in this way.

OYEGUN

The National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun has come under fire, for saying that the APC did not promise restructuring but devolution of power.

Southern leaders in different reactions debunked the claim of the APC national chairman with several of them asserting that either the party was ignorant of its manifesto or deliberately revising history.

It is alleged that the APC chieftain made the comments at the end of a regular meeting between party officials and governors at the national secretariat while speaking to newsmen.

NUT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has stormed the streets of Abuja on a peaceful protest over funding for primary education in the country.

The Union wants the management of primary education in the country to remain with the state and not local government, arguing that local governments lack the capacity to fund the sector.

The Teachers Union however noted that while it was not totally against local government autonomy, it is concerned about the likelihood of the state joint local government account being scrapped, expressed fear that such situation would return the primary education sector back to the dark era, when teachers nationwide were not paid for months on end.

KILLING: OWODE AJEGUNLE

Some Armed Men suspected to be members of the, Badoo cult group, have attacked Owode Ajegunle, area of the state, killing no fewer than three people.

Reports say the armed men attacked the wife of the founder of crystal church of Christ, C&S, her two-year old daughter and another woman living in the church with her daughter on Victoria Anibaba Street, Owode weighbridge, along Ikorodu road.

Frightened residents are speculating about the brutal murder carried out by yet-to-be identified criminal gang.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT EIGHT WEDNESDAY, JULY 05, 2017